Davante Adams crashed Aaron Rodgers' appearance on the Pat McAfee Show just hours after the trade

.

From the moment Davante Adams requested a trade from the Raiders, it seemed like a reunion with Aaron Rodgers in New York was the inevitable path this saga was taking. That certainly proved to be the case, considering that Adams was already at the Jets facility just hours after the trade was reported.

On Tuesday, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver was traded from Las Vegas to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick. The move gives Rodgers a chance to team back up with his longtime favorite target at receiver. And we didn't have to wait long to see just how happy the duo is to be back together once again.

Here's the video of Davante Adams joining Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow today.



Look at that smile 😂pic.twitter.com/TP0j2d715l https://t.co/263RpF7LRX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2024

In Rodgers' weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee was asking Rodgers about the trade just as there was a pause. That was when Adams entered the frame to crash the call.

That really didn't take long at all.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Davante Adams crashed Aaron Rodgers' appearance on the Pat McAfee Show just hours after the trade