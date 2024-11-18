Daugherty scores 28 off the bench, Illinois State takes down Trinity Christian 107-52

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jack Daugherty scored 28 points off of the bench and Illinois State breezed to a 107-52 victory over Trinity Christian (IL) on Sunday night.

Daugherty went 10 of 17 from the field (8 for 15 from 3-point range) for the Redbirds (3-1). Dalton Banks scored 14 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Logan Wolf shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Danny Staskunas led the way for the Trolls with 14 points. Tylan Harris added 12 points and Mac Parmelee scored 10.

