Daryl Hannah and Neil Young: 10 Photos of the Rarely Seen Couple

Sarah Morris/Getty Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young were officially linked romantically in 2014 when they were spotted having dinner together in Westlake, California, shortly after the "Heart of Gold," singer, 78, divorced his second wife, Pegi Young.

Young and Pegi were married for 36 years before their divorce and have two children, so early on, his romance with Hannah, 63, received scrutiny, which the "Harvest Moon" singer reflected on in a 2018 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

"We didn’t pay any attention to that. It doesn’t matter," Young said. "It doesn’t matter. What matters is us, not the press. [Daryl is] a wonderful human being, and I’m very lucky to know her.”

The couple has never hidden their relationship, but they rarely attend major events together, preferring instead to live a private life in Ontario, Canada.

Here's a rare look inside their decade-long relationship.



Protest Pals

UPI/Mike Theiler/Alamy Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young went public with their relationship in 2014, when they joined forces to lead an anti-Keystone XL pipeline march together in Washington, D.C.

Life in Malibu

SplashNews Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

The couple reportedly lived together on Hannah's property in Malibu, California, before they married, and were sometimes spotted out and about there.

Per a report in Variety, Young and Hannah lost that property to the Woolsey fire in 2018.

“Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives. I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another,” Young reportedly wrote in a post on his website about the fires in 2018.

“Hopefully we can come together as a people to take climate change on. We have the tools and could do it if we tried. There is no downside.”

Roman Holiday

Agostino Fabio/GC Images Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

Early in their relationship, Young and Hannah were photographed while on a dinner date in Rome, Italy.

Her Star

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

In 2018, Young starred with his-then-backing band Promise of the Real in Hannah's film Paradox, which Netflix said featured the band getting into "strange mischief and musical wonder under Western skies."

The couple made a rare public appearance together when the film premiered at SXSW in Texas in March 2018.

“She says I’m unruly, and I think she’s too tough, but aside from that, we’re great!” Young said of working on a film set with Hannah in the 2018 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.



A Quiet Wedding

Daryl Hannah/ Instagram Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

Young and Hannah quietly married in July 2018, a source told PEOPLE in September of that year.

"Neil’s biggest passion in life is the environment. Daryl is the exact same,” the insider said. “They bonded over their activism.”

They reportedly married on Young's W.G. Ragland boat on July 27 in Sucia Island’s Echo Bay off the coast of Washington.

Captain Ron Fugere and his first mate Mari Hauser spotted the couple while they were anchored near what Fugere told PEOPLE looked like an "intimate" gathering.

“We looked over and saw some activity on deck and thought, gosh, that looks like a wedding!” he said.

A Call to Voters

Daryl Hannah/ Instagram Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

Canadian-born Young became a dual citizen of Canada and the U.S. in January 2020, and Hannah posted an image to Instagram of herself and her husband posing alongside red, white and blue balloons to celebrate.

"❤️🇨🇦 & 🇺🇸❤️‼️ vote your conscience ☮️" Hannah captioned the photo.

Entertaining at Home

Daryl Hannah/Instagram Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the couple often shared glimpses of their life together on there property in Ontario, Canada, which appears to be a farm.

Early in the pandemic, in March 2020, they livestreamed performances together on Instagram.

"Please be safe & take care, sending much 🙏🏽& 💗from us & 🐾🍀💚," Hannah captioned what appeared to be a clip from a livestream to her Instagram grid.

"We're with you, we really are with you," Young said in the clip.

A Private Moment of PDA

Daryl Hannah/Instagram Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

The spouses didn't have to socially distance from each other, of course, but they still stayed safe in a rare moment of affection Hannah shared in Instagram in November 2020.

"❤️ & only ❤️," Hannah captioned the photo of the couple kissing while their faces were masked.

Activist Roots

Daryl Hannah/Instagram Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

On Sept. 30, 2021, Hannah posted a rare photo of herself and her husband wearing Orange on Instagram to honor Canada's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Canadians are encouraged to wear orange on the holiday in which they are asked to remember the indigenous children who were sent to residential schools in the nation.



Co-Workers in Love

Daryl Hannah/Instagram Daryl Hannah

Hannah continued directing Young in Short films like 2022's A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn (about Young's band Crazy Horse) after Paradox.

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Hannah teased another film she and Young are working on together, and said she was “really happy making films" with Young.

