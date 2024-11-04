Darnell Wright injury updates: Latest news on Bears RT

The Chicago Bears were dealt a brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals, where the offense and defense struggled in what was a winnable game. To make matters worse, there were a number of injuries suffered during the game.

The Bears were already down starting left tackle Braxton Jones, who suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Now, they're down their starting right tackle in Darnell Wright, who exited the game with a knee injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Wright was ruled out and did not return.

Wright was replaced by Jake Curhan, who was just called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game given the depth concerns along the offensive line amid a slew of injuries.

Darnell Wright injury update

Wright suffered a knee injury during the second half of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, which left Chicago without both starting tackles. He was soon ruled out for the remainder of the game and replaced by practice squad player Jake Curhan. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wright suffered an MCL sprain based on initial tests.

How long will Darnell Wright be out?

That remains to be seen as we don't know the extent of his injury. According to Rapoport, Wright is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain based on initial tests. But he's scheduled to have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. A grade 1 (mild) MCL sprain usually heals in one to three weeks; a grade 2 (moderate) MCL sprain heals in four to six weeks; and a grade 3 (severe) MCL sprain can take six or more weeks to heal. Regardless, it sounds like Wright will miss some time, which isn't ideal ahead of division play in Week 11.

Bears OT depth chart

Chicago's offensive line depth is wearing thin, particularly at the tackle position. They're already down starting left tackle Braxton Jones, who's expected to miss a couple weeks with a knee injury, and rookie Kiran Amegadjie, who is nursing a calf injury. Jake Curhan, who was elevated from the practice squad this week, stepped in for Wright when he went out with a knee injury late in the game. He'll certainly be an option, along with Matt Pryor potentially shifting from right guard to right tackle, as he has experience playing guard and tackle. It's going to be a shuffling game for Chris Morgan to get the right group of guys ready ahead of next Sunday's game against the Patriots.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Darnell Wright injury updates: Latest news on Bears RT