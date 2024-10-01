Darius Garland shoots down trade rumors: I told Koby Altman I wanted to be here

i_2f_c5_1c_darius-garland

Darius Garland slammed the rumors suggesting he wanted to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. “I told [Koby Altman] I wanted to be here,” Garland said on Media Day. “I really don’t know [where the rumor came from], it came out and it was definitely false.”

Jarrett Allen said a scan showed bone floating in his body after his rib injury. It was worse than anyone knew, & he never realized how bad rib injuries are

Allen missed the entire BOS-CLE series. Health a big theme at #Cavs media day after Mitchell, Mobley, Garland missed time - 1:27 PM

“It’s super cool to see a star like [Mitchell] committed to this team,” Garland said. “He loves this city. We’re super excited to have him back and he’s happy to be here.” -via Fear the sword / October 1, 2024

Spencer Davies: “He goes, ‘Oh, I’ve gotta pick up my volume.’” Asked Kenny Atkinson about ensuring Darius Garland takes more shots from deep despite his tendency to involve others primarily. #Cavs -via x.com / September 27, 2024

The were no major changes made to the Cavs’ roster. But you got some young talent maturing and more familiarity. If you guys are healthy, what are you? Donovan Mitchell: We’re championship contenders when we’re healthy. I feel like last year we grew in a lot of ways. We played a lot of different ways. Now during that stretch, we went on, obviously D.G. [Darius Garland] and Evan [Mobley] were hurt. But we found something that really can help bring us to the next level. So now the trick is how do we continue to implement that style of play over 82 [regular-season games] and then the final 16 [playoff] wins. But the development, that’s part of the reasons why I decided to sign was because I believe in our development. I believe in the hunger and the will that we have as a group. -via Andscape / September 27, 2024

