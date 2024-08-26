Danny Jansen makes MLB history by playing for Red Sox and Blue Jays in same game

Jansen was traded from Toronto to Boston on July 27 after their June 26 matchup was suspended by rain

Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen made baseball history Monday by becoming the first major leaguer to play for both teams in the same game.

The unusual feat became possible after the June 26 game between the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays was suspended by rain. Jansen played for Toronto at the time but was then traded to Boston on July 27.

With this at-bat, Danny Jansen officially becomes the first player in MLB history to play for two different teams in the same game.

On Monday, Jansen substituted for Reese McGuire at catcher when the game resumed in the second inning. (McGuire was designated for assignment when the Red Sox acquired Jansen.)

Batting seventh in the lineup, Jansen popped out to first base in his first at-bat, officially going in the record books for something no other MLB player had done before. (Jansen took over for Emmanuel Valdez, who was demoted to the minors in early July.)

He later got Boston's first hit of the game with a single to center field in the fifth inning. Toronto won the game, 4-1. For the Blue Jays, Jansen finished 0 for 0 at the plate. For the Red Sox, Jansen finished 1 for 4 with a strikeout that ended the game.

With the June 26 game scheduled to be made up as the first half of a doubleheader on Monday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that Jansen would play in the game.

"Let's make history!" Cora told reporters on Friday.

Danny Jansen gets a hit against his former team!



Catch all the action on Sportsnet.

The June 26 game was tied 0-0 in the bottom of the second inning when it was suspended. Jansen was actually batting for the Blue Jays with one out and a runner on, and he was behind in the count 0-1 at the time. Daulton Varsho substituted for him in the Toronto lineup on Monday.

'Pinch-hitting for Danny Jansen, Dalton Varsho. Defensive changes, Danny Jansen now at catcher' - PA in press box

Adding to the quirkiness of Monday's game, Varsho got the Blue Jays' first hit of the game, singling to left field in the fourth.

Jansen, 29, came into Monday's game batting .257 with a .794 OPS, two home runs and five RBI. With Toronto, he played 61 games, compiling a .212 batting average, .671 OPS, 13 doubles, six homers and 18 RBI.