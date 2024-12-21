Danilo a major doubt for Juventus in Monza trip

Although Danilo is named in the Juventus squad for Sunday’s trip to Monza, he has not made the journey yet so that he can undergo tests.

It kicks off at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday at 19.45 GMT.

The Bianconeri released a list of players who have been called up for the fixture and this includes Danilo.

However, Sky Sport Italia and others report the Brazilian has not made the journey along with his teammates this evening.

He suffered a slight sprain to his left ankle during training and is therefore remaining at the Continassa training camp in Turin for further tests.

A decision will only be made in the morning as to whether or not Danilo will travel to Monza.

epa11777621 Juventus’ Federico Gatti celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs Venezia FC at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 14 December 2024. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus are short on defenders, as Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are out for the season, with Arkadiusz Milik and Douglas Luiz also on the treatment table.

Andrea Cambiaso is included, although he too is not 100 per cent fit and probably won’t be risked from the start.

