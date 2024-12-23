Daniel Farke: We want to deliver a good performance and result

Leeds United will return to action on Boxing Day, travelling away from home to take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Whites are currently second in the Sky Bet Championship table and will be aiming to return to winning ways on the road, after going two matches without a win on their travels.

Speaking ahead of facing the Potters in their next encounter, Daniel Farke gave his thoughts to the media.

“First of all, it’s important that after an impressive home game our supporters are allowed right now to celebrate Christmas in style, also in a good mood,” the manager explained.

“But for us, hard work is important, so we have drawn already a line under an impressive win against Oxford and we also want to deliver a good performance and a good result on Boxing Day, because we want to keep going.

“We know tough games are coming up and we start with a tough away fixture. It's traditionally for us, as Leeds United, always a tough away fixture at Stoke.

“Obviously also like we won't allow ourselves to rest, so we are also in on Christmas Eve, we are even there in on Christmas Day, work on the training pitch, work in the meeting room to prepare the lads.

“We will travel on Christmas Day in order to be there with perfect preparation also for the game.

“We have to be on it ourselves and this is what we're also trying to do at Stoke. We know that and we are respectful, but we don't travel in fear.

“We have to be on it and have to be at our best and we know that if we raise our standards again and play to our standards, we have a good chance also to win some points.”