Daniel Cormier unsure about Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul, says UFC comeback is a must

Even though Conor McGregor tweeted it, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn't so sure about a boxing match with Logan Paul.

McGregor raised eyebrows Tuesday with a middle-of-the-night X post in which he claimed to have agreed to fight Paul in an exhibition in India. Subsequent reports have indicated McGregor vs. Paul is seriously being discussed as something that could happen, but Cormier isn't completely buying in quite yet.

"We talk about impact. That right there tells you the impact of Conor McGregor," Cormier told MMA Junkie on Wednesday. "Conor McGregor has told us a lot of things over the last three years. None of them have come to fruition. I'm gonna have to see it to believe it."

Since McGregor's tweet, a lot has been made about UFC CEO Dana White's comments following last Saturday's UFC on ESPN 63 event in Tampa. White told reporters about "something in the works" that people would "never f*cking see coming for 2025," which has fans and pundits wondering if he was referring to McGregor vs. Paul.

Cormier, who has a good relationship with White, wouldn't speculate on whether or not those remarks were about McGregor vs. Paul.

If McGregor does fight Paul in a boxing exhibition, Cormier doesn't think that will be it for the former UFC two-division champion and considers his return to MMA to be a must.

Cormier believes a McGregor comeback to the UFC is of the utmost importance in the wake of him being found liable for sexual assault last month.

"I think he's gonna fight in the octagon. I think he has to, though," Cormier said. "For Conor McGregor to – he's got to rinse some of the stench off of him from everything that's happened outside of the octagon. Where he made his home is inside that cage, and I think at some point he's gonna have to get back there."

McGregor almost come back to the UFC over the summer as he was set to headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. However, McGregor had to withdraw roughly a month out from the event because of a broken pinky toe suffered in training.

McGregor hasn't competed since a July 2021 doctor's stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in which he broke his leg at the end of the first round.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Daniel Cormier unsure about Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul, says UFC comeback is a must