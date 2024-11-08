Daniel Cormier recalls when Khabib Nurmagomedov took issue with him being 'chummy' with Conor McGregor

.

Daniel Cormier values Khabib Nurmagomedov's loyalty.

Former UFC champions Cormier and Nurmagomedov spent years training together at American Kickboxing Academy. Throughout their careers, both partook in two of the biggest rivalries in UFC history.

Cormier and Jon Jones' bad blood was well documented, and "DC" still doesn't see a world where they can completely bury the hatchet. Jones heaped praise on Nurmagomedov, and included him in his top five greatest fighters list.

Nurmagomedov respects Jones' achievements, but said he can't be friends with him because of his conflict with Cormier (h/t Bloody Elbow). Upon hearing that, Cormier understood just why Nurmagomedov wasn't happy with him once having a friendly encounter with his arch rival Conor McGregor.

"We as Americans, we as a culture, we don't abide by those same rules all the time," Cormier said on his YouTube channel. "If you are in such a great conflict with someone, as my friend, we as Americans may not see the need to kind of fall in line and feel or operate in the same way. Conor McGregor, who I met back in the day – he was at a couple of fights, and we've always been cordial with each other. I don't really know Conor very well. Khabib and Conor were cordial in the beginning, also, but it became so nasty now that there was that massive build to the fight, the way the fight ended, everything.

"I saw Conor McGregor in Abu Dhabi. I don't know who he was fighting – maybe it was Dustin Poirier. We were shaking hands, and we were talking a little bit, and were very kind of chummy. And Khabib was like, 'Brother, I don't understand this.' He said, 'If I see Conor with his wife, I'll shake his hand because that's what you're supposed to do, but brother ...' And I initially kind of fought it, but people close to me said, "He's right. Look at the stance he's taken in regards to everyone you deal with. Why in the world would you not take that same stance?'"

Since then, Cormier says he's taken Nurmagomedov's words into regard and has changed his attitude toward McGregor.

"I don't try to request McGregor for interviews," Cormier continued. "I don't think that I would get him, but I'm just saying it's not a request I make every time I'm there. But it's like par for the course for these dudes because honestly, Khabib's not just a teammate, he's family, and they're like that with everyone.

"And they feel like if someone's in conflict, especially at the level that Jones and I were in conflict, they're very stern in the side they pick, and it's kind of refreshing because most people aren't like that, guys. They're just not – especially us as Americans. So watching that wasn't crazy for me. Dude, he really is the man. Khabib is the man. He's got to be one of the most genuine humans I've ever met, and I don't know if there's anything I wouldn't do for this dude."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Daniel Cormier recalls when Khabib Nurmagomedov took issue with him being 'chummy' with Conor McGregor