Daniel Berger gets crash course in Nelly Korda's game noting they hit 7-iron same distance

NAPLES, Fla. – When Daniel Berger got the last-minute call to sub in for Tony Finau at the Grant Thornton Invitational, he told partner Nelly Korda that he’d been playing more tennis than golf lately.

“Yeah, I asked him, you do know we're playing golf, not tennis, right?” Korda said, laughing.

It’s been a get-to-know you week for the pair, who played their first round together on Friday in the scramble format. On Saturday, the difficulty ratcheted up as the format switched to alternate shot. Korda and Berger shot 70 in Round 2 at Tiburón Golf Club and stand at 11 under, nine shots back of leaders Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp. Sunday's format will be a modified four-ball.

"It's been very easy, she hits it in the fairway, she hits it on the green, she makes putts," said Berger. "I mean, it's pretty clear why she's No. 1 in the world and I need to get my act together and play a little bit better the next, at least one more day, and see what we can do tomorrow."

Berger, 31, got a little surprise on Friday when he pulled 7-iron and then looked in Korda’s bag and noted that she was also hitting a 7-iron.

“There was a couple times where I hit one in there yesterday and I looked in her bag, and she was hitting the same club I was hitting and I was like wow,” said Berger. “It's just impressive all around.”

Daniel Berger of the United States and Nelly Korda of the United States walk on the second hole during the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Korda, 26, has enjoyed watching Berger’s fade, noting that it’s not a popular shot shape on the LPGA.

“Gosh, he hit so many fairways, really great iron play, and on top of that he rolls it really well,” said Korda during their post-round presser. “He checks all the boxes. He has a new fan in me.”

A flattered Berger responded with, “Oh wow, thank you.”

Korda promised to star him on her PGA Tour app.

They’ve managed to learn a bit more about each other beyond the golf these past two days.

“Well, he chirped my warmup,” said Korda, laughing. “He's like 'So you don't hit a shot for 30 minutes before your first tee.' I'm like 'Yeah, I don't.' ”

Berger learned that Korda likes the snow and has plans to go dog-sledding.

“And I found out he's on his way to 185,” said Korda of Berger's weight, “so a lot of PB&Js and protein shakes on the golf course.”

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Grant Thornton: Daniel Berger, Nelly Korda hit 7-iron same distance