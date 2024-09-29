D'Andre Swift scores first touchdown with Bears to extend lead vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears have done it. They have scored touchdowns on back-to-back offensive drives.

After running back Kyren Williams and the Rams answered receiver DJ Moore's touchdown, Bears running back D'Andre Swift came right back and scored on a 36-yard run. Caleb Williams passed for 36 yards on the drive leading to Swift's house call. It marked Swift's first touchdown with Chicago. The drive went 70 yards in six plays.

Swift used his 4.48 4-yard dash time to fly right through the Rams defense almost untouched. Swift is leading the Bears in rushing with 80 yards, as well as receiving with 63 yards. Chicago leads the Rams, 24-15, in the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: D'Andre Swift scores first touchdown with Bears to extend lead vs Rams