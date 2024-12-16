The Chicago Bears (4-9) are gearing up for an NFC North prime-time game against the Minnesota Vikings (11-2), where Chicago is looking to halt a seven-game losing streak since the bye week.

The Bears will need a strong performance from their offense, led by interim head coach Thomas Brown, if they hope to somehow upset the Vikings in prime time. While rookie quarterback Caleb Williams found success against this Brian Flores-led Vikings defense in Week 14, Chicago needs to find success on the ground, an area they're notably struggled of late. But injuries have hampered the team at running back since Khalil Herbert was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Starter D'Andre Swift is dealing with a groin injury that could sideline him.

Will Swift suit up against the Vikings?

D'Andre Swift injury update

Swift has been dealing with a groin injury that held him out of practice on Thursday and Friday. He was a limited participant on Saturday, which earned him the injury designation of questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings. But all signs are pointing to Swift suiting up for a Chicago run game that's injury-riddled and looking to improve.

How long will D'Andre Swift be out?

It doesn't sound like Swift will miss any time with his groin injury, as he told reporters he's "good" for Monday night against the Vikings. Interim head coach Thomas Brown said "I'm positive about it" when asked about Swift suiting up in prime-time, which sounds encouraging for his status.

Bears RB depth chart

The Bears are already banged up at running back with Roschon Johnson ruled out with a concussion for the second straight game. So if Swift can't go, Chicago is down to just Travis Homer, who's served primarily as a special teams contributor, and Darrynton Evans at running back.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: D'Andre Swift injury: Is Bears RB playing today vs Vikings?