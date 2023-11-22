“Dancing With the Stars” recap: Taylor Swift night leaves a blank space in ballroom with overdue elimination

See who went home and how everyone else scored on season 32, episode 9.

The ballroom officially has us in a lavender haze.

The remaining six couples on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars were ready to shake it off with the first-ever Taylor Swift night. From her early releases like Fearless and Speak Now through to her latest album Midnights, the couples paid tribute to Swift's discography and delivered the definitive DWTS "version" of her songs.

Going into the night, the featured Swift songs remained a mystery, but ABC promised (and delivered) plenty of Easter eggs throughout the night in true Swiftie style.



The show opened with the pros dancing to "Love Story," which sweetly featured many of the show's real-life couples, including Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, dancing together. Then, they introduced guest judge, choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land), before cutting to a video intro from Swift herself wishing the dancers good luck.

ABC/Disney Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber on 'Dancing With the Stars'

First up were Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber dancing a Cha-cha to "You Belong With Me," embodying the cool guy and yearning band nerd vibe of the Fearless track's music video. Hannigan brought a high-energy performance, but her timing was off, which was noted by all of the judges. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also told Farber to "give [Hannigan] more choreography," saying the numbers don't need so much set-up without dancing at the start. Though Hannigan tried her hardest, they only landed a 29 out of 40 from the judges.

ABC/ Disney Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Ariana Madix and Pashkov danced next with a rumba to Lover's "Cruel Summer" (in reference to her own Scandoval) that Moore called "really beautiful." Judge Bruno Tonioli praised the dance for being "classic and elegant," while Inaba shouted out the showcasing of technique and the new quality of movement on display. Madix was struggling with back pain all week, but she didn't miss a step in spite of that. With a 10 from Bruno, the duo nabbed 37 out of 40 points.

Jason Mraz came in seeking redemption after landing in the bottom last week. After some lessons from Pashkov in the rehearsal room, Mraz and Karagach delivered an Argentine Tango to "Don't Blame Me" off Reputation. The sexy number got the judges on their feet and Tonioli called it a technical "tour de force," while Derek Hough said, "That Argentine Tango had everything...Jason Mraz is back!" And back he was as he landed his first perfect score with 40 out of 40 points.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold were up next, making it their goal to ensure that no one could call Jowsey a "tree trunk" as guest judge Billy Porter did last week. With some Folklore inspired braids, Arnold led Jowsey in a rumba to "August," which the social media star lumbered through. Hough commented on Jowsey's occasional "blank space face," but praised tonight's performance for exhibiting more comfort and confidence. The judges awarded the couple 30 out of 40 points.

ABC/Disney Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Next, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev brought the second Argentine Tango of the night dancing to "Look What You Made Me Do" from Swift's Reputation era. "That was a very difficult tango and you did a sensational job," said Hough, while Tonioli dubbed Lawson a "lethal beauty." They landed the second highest score of the night with a 38 out of 40.

Closing out the individual couple dances were Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. Gomez professed herself a major Swiftie, praising the singer as a role model for young women. They danced a Quickstep to "Paper Rings" off Lover with Gomez bringing heaps of personality to the number. Moore called the duo "poetry in motion" and even gave Gomez a friendship bracelet in the Swiftie tradition. Hough declared that he wants to see Gomez in the finals. They tied for second before the relay round also scoring 38 out of 40.

The pros broke up the action with an emotional number to a slowed-down version of 1989's "Style." Then it was time for the relay round with the couples facing off against each other with the chance to earn three bonus points.

First up was Ariana and Pasha facing off against Xochitl and Val with a Viennese waltz to "Lover," which Xochitl and Val won. The second face-off jumped to the bottom of the leaderboard, challenging Alyson and Sasha to go up against Harry and Rylee dancing the jive to "Shake It Off." Alyson and Sasha were the victors, helping them move out of the bottom spot on the leaderboard. Closing out the relay were Jason and Daniella versus Charity and Artem dancing a cha-cha to "Lavender Haze." Though Inaba declared it the "most competitive" of the relay dances, Jason and Daniella won.

It was the end of the road for Harry and Rylee. Despite consistently landing in the bottom half of the leaderboard throughout season 32, the duo escaped elimination week after week. But it was finally over now in week 9 with Harry declaring the entire experience a “dream.”

Here's where each couple landed on the leaderboard after the bonus points added from the relay round:

Jason & Daniella - Argentine Tango, 43 out of 40

Xochitl & Val - Quickstep, 41 out of 40

Charity & Artem - Argentine Tango, 38 out of 40

Ariana & Pasha - Rumba, 37 out of 40

Alyson & Sasha - Cha-cha, 32 out of 40

Harry & Rylee - Rumba, 30 out of 40

Next week, the competition grows even fiercer as the remaining couples head into the semi-finals of season 32.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+, and streams the following day on Hulu.

