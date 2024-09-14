Dana White says Michael Chandler no longer fighting Conor McGregor, teases new matchup

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler has eluded to the possibility of ending his long wait to fight Conor McGregor, and it appears now he will do so.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed on Friday to Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox that Chandler has opted to take another fight, and news of that new matchup is imminent.

"No (McGregor is not fighting Chandler anymore)," White said. "Chandler said, 'I'm done waiting. I want to fight.' It'll come out tomorrow."

If White's interview was recorded on the same day as the video's release, it's possible the fight announcement could come on the UFC 306 broadcast from Sphere.

Chandler has not competed since his November 2022 submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. He coached "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series with McGregor in early 2023 before the pair were finally officially scheduled to meet at UFC 303 in July.

McGregor withdrew due to a broken toe, however, and no new date has been set. The former two-division UFC champ claims he's eager to fight, but White recently said McGregor won't fight until early 2025.

