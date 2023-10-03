Dana White’s Contender Series 65 live results

Nolan King
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 65 event.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC CEO Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

The ninth episode of Season 7 will see eight fighters compete for their shot at a UFC contract. A light heavyweight bout between Rodolfo Bellato (10-2) and Murtaza Talha (6-0) serves as the featured matchup of the four-bout lineup.

The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams live on ESPN+ and begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Full results of Dana White’s Contender Series 64 include:

  • Rodolfo Bellato vs. Murtaza Talha

  • Victor Hugo vs. Eduardo Torres Caut

  • Magommed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Jose Daniel Medina

  • Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Continue reading below for more details about each fight.

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Result: 
Photos:
Records: 
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: 

Magommed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Jose Daniel Medina

Result: 
Photos:
Records: 
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: 

Victor Hugo vs. Eduardo Torres Caut

Result: 
Photos:
Records: 
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: 

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Murtaza Talha

Result: 
Photos:
Records: 
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: 

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie