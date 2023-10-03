Dana White’s Contender Series 65 live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 65 event.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC CEO Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

The ninth episode of Season 7 will see eight fighters compete for their shot at a UFC contract. A light heavyweight bout between Rodolfo Bellato (10-2) and Murtaza Talha (6-0) serves as the featured matchup of the four-bout lineup.

The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams live on ESPN+ and begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Full results of Dana White’s Contender Series 64 include:

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Murtaza Talha

Victor Hugo vs. Eduardo Torres Caut

Magommed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Jose Daniel Medina

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Continue reading below for more details about each fight.

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Result:

Photos:

Records:

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Magommed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Jose Daniel Medina

Result:

Photos:

Records:

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Victor Hugo vs. Eduardo Torres Caut

Result:

Photos:

Records:

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Murtaza Talha

Result:

Photos:

Records:

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie