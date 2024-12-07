Dan Friedkin also expected in Rome before Christmas

Roma president Dan Friedkin is set to make his long-awaited return to the Italian capital.

Dan and Ryan Friedkin will both be in Rome in the coming days, with Ryan already at Trigoria on Friday and expected to attend this evening’s match with Lecce.

Dan will also arrive to help him take stock of the situation: he is expected in the Trigoria offices before Christmas.

On that occasion, the Friedkin family will discuss future strategies, addressing important issues such as the January market, the appointment of the new CEO and the Stadium project.

The club’s goal remains clear: to inaugurate the Stadium for Roma’s centenary in 2027.

