Dan Ashworth leaves Manchester United after five months as sporting director

Manchester United have been rocked by the departure Dan Ashworth after just five months in his role as sporting director.

Ashworth will leave Old Trafford after his exit was agreed in a meeting with United chief executive Omar Berrada after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

United say Ashworth departs “by mutual agreement” but the Athletic claim United instigated the separation.

A club statement read: “Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement.

“We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”

Ashworth’s departure comes as major shock given his importance in trying to reshape the club.

The Athletic say Sir Jim Ratcliffe was pivotal to the call to part ways with Ashworth.

Ashworth officially joined United on July 1 following a long period of gardening leave after his decision to leave Newcastle to move to Old Trafford.

The new Ratcliffe-led hierarchy, which is overseen by Sir Dave Brailsford, placed Ashworth in overall charge of football performance, recruitment and operations.

Ashworth was involved in the decision to keep Erik ten Hag as manager and also a summer of heavy transfer spending in which United splashed out around £200million on players including Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs De Ligt.

Berrada is said to have been the driving force behind the appointment of Ruben Amorim.