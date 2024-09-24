Damar Hamlin gets first career interception in Bills' MNF game vs. Jaguars
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s come a long way since the on-field cardiac arrest he experienced on Jan. 2, 2023. Hamlin return to the field last season, was named a starter this year, and on Monday he recorded he first career interception.
The Bills safety picked off an errant pass thrown by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the second quarter of Buffalo’s Week 3 Monday night tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DAMAR HAMLIN PICKS OFF LAWRENCE.
Hamlin rightfully celebrated after his interception. He’s played in 37 career regular-season games and had never produced an interception in the box score.
Hamlin had 109 tackles, four passes defensed and one forced fumble in his four-year NFL career entering Monday’s Week 3 game against the Jaguars.
The cardiac arrest Hamlin suffered received national attention and united the sports world.
