Stars dismiss head coach Jim Montgomery due to unprofessional conduct

The Dallas Stars have dismissed head coach Jim Montgomery due to unprofessional conduct, the team announced Tuesday.

"The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League."

The Dallas Stars have fired head coach Jim Montgomery. (Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dallas did not elaborate further on what led to Montgomery’s dismissal. Rick Bowness takes over as interim head coach.

Montgomery was hired by the Stars in May 2018 and guided the team to a 43-32-7 record in 2018-19 before bowing out in the second round of the playoffs. He previously served as the University of Denver’s head coach for five years, leading the squad to a NCAA title in 2016-17.

Bowness has extensive experience coaching in the NHL, dating back to the 1988-89 season, when he featured as the head coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He’s had several stints throughout his career, and last served as a head coach for the then-Phoenix Coyotes in 2003-04, posting a 2-12-3-3 record in 20 games.

Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the media Monday, announcing that the NHL will create a hotline for players and team personnel to report inappropriate conduct.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the NHL was aware of Montgomery’s situation before Bettman’s address.

Story continues

I’m told the NHL was aware of the situation with Jim Montgomery even before Gary Bettman met the media here last night to announce the league’s 4-point plan, but that Montgomery’s dismissal does not fall under the auspices of that plan. Not related to it apparently. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 10, 2019

TSN’s Darren Dreger also reports that Montgomery’s dismissal is not due to abuse.

Until concrete details come out about what happened behind closed doors, we’ll never know what Montgomery did, but suffice to say the Stars are taking matters seriously in a year where Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigned after it was revealed he used racial slurs against his players.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports