Dallas plays Austin after shutout win

Austin FC (8-9-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (7-11-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Dallas -102, Austin FC +253, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the LA Galaxy 2-0, Dallas hosts Austin.

Dallas is 7-7-5 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 3-8 in one-goal games.

Austin is 7-8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Austin has a 7-4 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Musa has scored 12 goals with two assists for Dallas. Logan Farrington has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has five goals and two assists for Austin. Jader Obrian has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 4-5-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Austin: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Patrickson Delgado (injured), Alan Velasco (injured), Liam Fraser (injured), Jesus Ferreira (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

Austin: Daniel Pereira (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press