The Dallas Mavericks select Melvin Ajinca Saint-Quentin in second round of 2024 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks selected Melvin Ajinca Saint-Quentin who formerly played professionally in France for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball with the No. 51 pick in the NBA Draft.

The Mavs traded with the New York Knicks to acquire the right to Saint-Quentin.

Here’s everything to know about the Mavs second-round draft pick.

Melvin Ajinca Saint-Quentin

Professional experience: Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball of LNB Élite

Round: 2, Pick 51

Height: 6-7; Weight: 214

Hometown: Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, France

What you should know about him: Saint-Quentin averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per season and shot 36% from three-point range. Saint-Quentin’s three-point shooting prowess at his size is one of his biggest assets and he could help the Mavs by being another shooter to alleviate pressure off Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.