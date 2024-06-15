Dallas Mavericks eclipse Boston Celtics 122-84 to get first win of NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks demolished the Boston Celtics 122-84 to keep their NBA championship hopes alive.

Boston entered game four of the NBA Finals with a 3-0 series lead and was on the verge of clinching its 18th NBA title, but a desperate Mavericks side made its intent known early.

A 13-point first-quarter lead became a 26-point advantage by half-time, and the result was as good as sealed midway through the third when Dallas pulled away by 38.

Luka Doncic top-scored for the Mavericks with 29 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr added 15 off the bench.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum’s 15 points led the way for Boston, who shot just 36 per cent from the floor.

The series returns to Boston for game five on Monday, with the Mavericks aiming to become the first team in NBA history to win a series after giving up a three-game lead.