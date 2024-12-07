Dallas Goedert injury update: Will Eagles TE play in Week 14 vs. Panthers?

The Philadelphia Eagles may be getting one pass-catcher back but they will be missing another in their Week 14 game.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is on track to return to action after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Inversely, tight end Dallas Goedert will miss his fourth game of the season as he deals with a knee injury.

The seventh-year tight end missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury of his own. In Sunday's game against the Ravens, Goedert had to exit the game early after sustaining a knee injury. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Goedert is "week-to-week" and could end up on injured reserve. On Saturday, that became reality as the Eagles placed the tight end on injured reserve.

Dallas Goedert injury update

The Eagles placed Goedert on injured reserve Saturday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The move comes just one day after he was ruled out for Sunday.

Goedert will now miss the next four games for Philadelphia, with the goal being nursing him back to full strength for a playoff run. The tight end will be eligible to return in Week 18, but it remains to be seen whether the Eagles will activate him if their playoff positioning is already locked in.

Philadelphia sits at 10-2 heading into Week 14, with their sights set on tracking down the NFC's top-seeded Lions for a coveted first-round bye. They'll have to do it without Goedert, who has been a reliable piece for the team's offense.

In his absence, Grant Calcaterra, C.J. Uzomah and E.J. Jenkins will make up the Eagles' tight end room.

Jeff McLain of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday that "Goedert's knee injury will likely sideline him on a week-to-week basis."

Goedert was listed on the Eagles' injury report Wednesday as a non-participant in practice, though head coach Nick Sirianni would not rule him out for Week 14's clash with the Panthers.

Notably, Philadelphia signed Uzomah to the active roster on Wednesday, 3½ weeks after initially elevating him from the practice squad.

When was Dallas Goedert's injury?

Goedert appeared to suffer his knee injury during the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Week 13 game against the Ravens.

One play after a 9-yard reception to secure a first down for the Eagles, Goedert was a pulling blocker on a run play to the strong side. After making contact with linebacker Tavius Robinson and ending up on the ground, the tight end appeared to grab at his left knee.

He exited the game after that and did not return for the final nine minutes.

Dallas Goedert stats

Through 13 weeks of the season, Goedert has played in nine games. Here's how his 2024 stats look so far:

Targets: 46

Receptions: 38

Receiving yards: 441

Yards per reception: 11.6

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Eagles TE depth chart

Goedert is out for Sunday's clash with the Panthers. Here's how the Eagles' depth chart stacks up at tight end:

Grant Calcaterra

C.J. Uzomah

Calcaterra was the Eagles' sixth-round pick in 2022. He's logged 26 catches for 336 yards in his career.

Uzomah signed with the Eagles' practice squad in October after Philadelphia cut him in training camp. The team promoted him to the active roster ahead of the Week 11 game against the Commanders and signed him to a contract on Wednesday.

