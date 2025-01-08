Dallas-Fort Worth weather updates: Will Cotton Bowl be impacted by winter storm?

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Dallas-Fort Worth is expecting snow and ice conditions on Thursday and Friday, which lines up with the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Could the weather impact the No. 8 Ohio State and No. 5 Texas' game that decides a spot in the national championship?

While the game will be held indoors, the National Weather Service is predicting harsh conditions, including those that could make travel difficult for those attending the game. Cotton Bowl officials also said they're monitoring the situation.

"We are routinely monitoring weather reports and we are in close contact with AT&T Stadium and local officials," a Cotton Bowl spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports. "We always have plans for inclement weather. Should conditions warrant it, we will communicate to everyone attending and connected with this year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic."

Here's the latest weather updates for the Cotton Bowl on Friday:

Dallas-Fort Worth weather forecast this week

Here are the latest updates according to the National Weather Service, which officially placed Dallas-Fort Worth in a Winter Storm Watch:

National Weather Service: The NWS projects winter weather to start on Wednesday night and last until Friday morning. There's a 30% chance of snow showers after midnight on Wednesday night, with a chance of accumulating up to half an inch of snow.

Snow showers then become likely on Thursday, which possibly could be mixed with sleet before noon and then alternate between rain and snow showers after 3 p.m. local time. Snow showers are then expected to restart after 3 p.m. with a precipitation chance of 90% into Thursday night.

Friday morning has a 20% chance of snow showers before noon, before then clearing up ahead of Friday's game. The high temperature is 38 degrees on Friday, which is just above freezing at 32 degrees.

Altogether, the NWS projects 3-6 inches of snow to be possible, which could potentially impact untreated roads ahead of the Cotton Bowl.

According to the Winter Storm Watch advisory, travel could even become hazardous to impossible due to the storm.

"Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous," the advisory states. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."

