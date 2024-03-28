Dallas faces Sacramento on 5-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (43-29, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (42-30, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 27-18 against conference opponents. Sacramento is ninth in the league with 117.3 points and is shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Mavericks are 27-19 in conference games. Dallas is sixth in the league scoring 118.8 points per game while shooting 48.3%.

The Kings are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Kings allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 132-96 in the last matchup on March 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 119.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: day to day (ankle), Trey Lyles: out (knee), Kevin Huerter: out (shoulder).

Mavericks: Josh Green: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press