Dallas faces Indiana in non-conference action

Indiana Pacers (2-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Indiana in non-conference play.

Dallas went 50-32 overall last season while going 25-16 at home. The Mavericks averaged 6.9 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana went 47-35 overall with a 21-20 record on the road a season ago. The Pacers averaged 123.3 points per game last season, 16.1 from the free-throw line and 39.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Maxi Kleber: day to day (hamstring).

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (ankle), Isaiah Jackson: out (calf), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press