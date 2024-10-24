Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons responds to criticism from Hall of Famer Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman criticized the Dallas Cowboys after the team’s 3-3 start to the 2024 season.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was talking on 96.7 FM The Ticket and didn’t mince words while criticizing his former team.

“I think they run terrible routes and I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee [Lamb] has to improve his route running and, as quarterback, if you aren’t certain where guys are going to be consistently it is going to be hard to play the position. That’s what I see, guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage,” said Aikman.

Micah Parsons responded to Aikman’s criticism on “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” saying the team shouldn’t focus on outside noise.

“You hear guys like some of the OGs, Troy Aikman, saying ‘the routes are terrible,’ you got everyone throwing their opinions out but here’s the truth,” said Parsons, “At the end of the day the only opinion that matters, and I was saying this before, is the people in the room. There’s not one person that can change the score or the outcome of some of the games we’ve seen.”

The All-Pro defender also stated he respected Aikman and his opinion but wished he had brought his critiques to the team because they value his insight.

The Cowboys’ next game is against rival the San Francisco 49ers at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.