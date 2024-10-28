Dallas Cowboy confronts reporter over social media post following loss against 49ers

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr (1) carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) and safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs confronted a member of the media following the team’s 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Diggs comes out of the locker room to confront a reporter for a social media post. #Cowboys

⁦@NBCDFWSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/2iDdVjdz69 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 28, 2024

Diggs, still in uniform left the locker room before it was opened to media to confront WFAA’s Mike Leslie about a post the reporter made on X, formerly Twitter.

“Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? You don’t know football, you can’t do nothing that I do, you cant go out there and do nothing, stay in your lane buddy. Stop playing with me,” said Diggs, “Talk about these nuts.”

Leslie responded to Diggs offering the All-Pro a chance to explain the play which he declined while returning inside the locker room.

The post that offended Diggs was a video of George Kittle’s 43-yard catch in the third quarter of the game with a caption that asked what Diggs was doing on the play.

What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play? https://t.co/YDBLTR9cib — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 28, 2024

Diggs and the Cowboys suffered their second straight loss of the season and the defense has especially struggled giving up 77 points over the past two weeks to the 49ers and the Detroit Lions.