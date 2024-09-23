(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151368 ORIG FILE ID: 2173798853

Usually, the Dallas Cowboys save their spontaneous combustion for the playoffs. In the regular season, Mike McCarthy's squad has almost always been a world-beater, winning at least 12 games in three straight years. When the stakes are lowest, you can almost always count on the Cowboys showing up. They are the definition of front-runners.

After a dispiriting 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens -- where, at one point, they trailed 28-3 -- it looks like the Cowboys might be imploding early by their standards.

Dak Prescott's mentality after Sunday's defeat shows as much.

While walking in the postgame tunnel, Prescott was recorded saying, "Jump off if you want." It's an apparent suggestion to Cowboys fans who (rightfully) don't believe in the team after a troubling 1-2 start to get off the Dallas bandwagon. And it's a little weird hearing this come from Prescott, of all people, who should probably be a bit more self-reflective as a newly-extended leader before turning his ire to non-believers of a team that demonstrates it's usually fair to show no faith.

I have two things to say to Prescott after this: don't worry, whoever is left on the Cowboys' bandwagon will definitely jump off if Dallas continues to voluntarily step on rakes this early in the season. After all the playoff failures, you've given people who somehow still believe in you (?) no further reason to believe.

And if you're talking like this, it shows your focus is in all the wrong places. Another genuine Dallas collapse might be imminent.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Dak Prescott’s weak response to concerned Cowboys fans after troubling 2024 start shows they’re coming apart