Dak Prescott: No concerns about ankle, encouraged about getting deal done with Cowboys

Quarterback Dak Prescott was in jovial mood during his media press conference Thursday.

He did a bit with the Cowboys social team regarding how many Post Malone songs he could sprinkle into his answers.

He thinks he got in seven or eight, unbeknownst to reporters in the audience.

No one missed what he said during the press conference about his ongoing contract negotiations with the Cowboys and his opinion on the growing controversy dubbed “ankle gate.”

It is well known that Prescott is in the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021 and is facing unrestricted free agency after the season if the Cowboys don’t sign him to an extension.

Prescott grew up a Cowboys fan and wants to end his career in Dallas. By all accounts, the team wants him to remain as its franchise quarterback.

At issue is coming to terms on a contract that is amenable to both sides.

Prescott could command $60 million or more annually on the open market, setting a NFL record

The baseline for any deal with the Cowboys is $55 million annually, which is the current high water mark.

But Prescott peeled back the curtains just bit and sounded as optimistic and encouraged as he’s even been about getting a deal with the Cowboys.

“Good conversations are going on,” Prescott said. “Lots of good things are going on there. I will say that. I’ve got a lot of confidence in my guys and these guys in getting things done.”

Prescott wouldn’t put a timetable on a deal. He said he is focused on training camp and he letting his agent handle things.

But he admitted being confident.

Prescott also let it be known that there are no long-terms concerns about his surgically-repaired ankle, despite him being seen wearing a boot on July 4 and having a rest day in practice last week due to an ankle soreness.

The latest issue arose after the Cowboys had a joint practice with the Rams last Thursday preceding the 13-12 preseason loss to the Rams.

Prescott has not played in the preseason since 2019 and was not scheduled to play in the game. He returned to practice Tuesday and participated fully in another joint practice between the two teams on Wednesday.

He practiced fully on Thursday.

“It goes without saying that I’m fine,” Prescott said. “Maybe the wrong ones started the whole ankle gate or something. I’m fine. And whether it’s a day of rest here and there or just taking a vet day and just getting on top of it, making sure that not any nothing residual comes from it.

Yeah, I’m fine. There’s no ankle gate or anything like that.”

Prescott acknowledged he has to extra maintenance on the ankle after suffering a compound fracture in 2020, forcing him to miss the final 11 games of the season and undergo two surgeries.

He has not missed a game the past three seasons due to ankle since.

Prescott has a personal trainer who he manages his ankle and his body.

“It was four years ago. It’s was a nasty ankle injury,” Prescott said. “It’s something that I do each and every day, every other day, doing my rehab, making sure I’m staying focused on it, not trying to miss anything. If anything, is is just going to be maybe a rest here and there. Nothing long term, especially with the schedule that we’re on. I don’t see anything really coming from this. And no residual effects.”