Dak Prescott gets called out by Raiders linebacker after being critical of player protests

The Dallas Cowboys don’t play the Oakland Raiders this season and that’s probably for the best. After what transpired Saturday, there could have been some bad blood between the two teams if they faced off in 2018.

What did Dak Prescott say about the NFL player protests?

The feud started after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made some comments regarding NFL player protests. Prescott told the Dallas Morning News the protests added controversy, which took away from the games.

“I never protest,” Prescott said. “I never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people — a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people who have any impact of the game — so when you bring such controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game it takes away. It takes away from that, it takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.

Prescott later said he respects the decision of the players who do protest, but added that he’s more about action as opposed to silent protests.

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead wasn’t a big fan of those quotes.

What did Tahir Whitehead say about Dak Prescott’s protest comments?

Those comments weren’t received well by Whitehead. He tweeted that he thought Prescott made those comments because he was worried about sponsorship deals.

Sounds like Dak don’t wanna lose that Campbells Chunky Soup deal!🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🙄🤡🤡🤡 — Tahir Whitehead (@Big_Tah47) July 29, 2018





The Dallas Cowboys will stand for the anthem in 2018

Jerry Jones made it clear that his players will stand on the field for the national anthem in 2018. That sentiment was backed up by running back Ezekiel Elliot and Prescott in the days following Jones’ declaration.

Story Continues

As Whitehead’s comment shows, not every team or player will be on board with that strategy.

(Yahoo Sports NFL H/N: FTW)

Dak Prescott failed to please everyone with his comments on player protests. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Braves broadcasters criticize Dodgers BP attire that advocated for cancer charity

• Bryce Harper takes dig at Nats after trade target beats them

• Meet the 14-year-old prodigy LeBron went out of his way to see

• Is a Jimmer Fredette NBA comeback possible?

