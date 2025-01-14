Dak Prescott ‘bummed,’ Micah Parsons devastated after Cowboys split with coach Mike McCarthy

The Cowboys and Mike McCarthy parted ways this week after his initial five-year deal with the team expired

Neither Dak Prescott nor Micah Parsons sound too excited about the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to split with coach Mike McCarthy this week.

McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways on Monday after negotiations about a contract extension fell apart, reportedly in part over the length of a new deal . McCarthy spent five seasons leading the franchise, but went just 7-10 in what was a largely disappointing campaign this year.

“Bummed, because we built some things,” Prescott texted ALL DLLS’ Clarence Hill on Monday when asked about the coaching change. “But I guess they couldn’t reach an agreement. SMH. It’s the business. I look forward to the future plan.”

Parsons took it a step further on his podcast on Tuesday, and said he was devastated by the decision.

“He’s always been good to us as a unit … Losing a great coach like Mike hurts,” Parsons said. But it’s going to be a very interesting offseason. It’s gonna be very interesting … It’s gonna be a complete reset. So it’s going to be a very interesting and challenging offseason, but I trust my owner, I trust our GM … I trust that we’re gonna make the right decisions.”

Parsons’ comments on Tuesday, however, were significantly different from what he said during the season when asked about McCarthy’s uncertainty with the team. Parsons told Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein in November that the decisions about who coaches the team wasn’t something he concerned himself with.

“That’s above my pay grade [whether] Mike is coaching again next year,” he said in November. “Coaching, Mike can leave and go wherever he wants. Guys I kind of feel bad for [are veteran right guard] Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for … You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did.”

Regardless, two of the Cowboys biggest stars don’t sound exactly thrilled by the coaching change that was made.

McCarthy went 49-35 over his five seasons leading the Cowboys. While he led them to three 12-win seasons, they went just 1-3 in the postseason. His initial five-year deal with the team expired on Tuesday .

Team owner Jerry Jones will now start looking for McCarthy’s replacement. He’s already spoken with Colorado coach Deion Sanders , however that feels like an unlikely choice at this point, and will continue interviewing candidates over the coming days and weeks.

Though a change at the top in Dallas could end up being a good thing, especially if the next hire can lead the team on a deep playoff run they haven’t seen in decades, the McCarthy split isn’t exactly sitting well with everyone in and around the organization.

“I thought Mike McCarthy would be the head coach, so this is a bit of a surprise for me today that he’s not going to be … It suggests that there's not a real plan,” Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who won three Super Bowls with the team, said on ESPN on Monday night .