Dajome leads D.C. United against Minnesota United

DC United (5-11-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-9-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Minnesota United FC -113, DC United +257, Draw +289; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Dajome leads D.C. United into a matchup with Minnesota United after scoring two goals against Nashville.

Minnesota is 4-3-4 in home games. Minnesota has scored 36 goals while allowing 38 for a -2 goal differential.

D.C. United is 1-5-5 in road games. D.C. United has a -16 goal differential, scoring 32 goals while allowing 48.

Wednesday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has seven goals and three assists for Minnesota. Bongokuhle Hlongwane has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Christian Benteke has 14 goals and two assists for D.C. United. Dajome has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota: 1-7-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

D.C. United: 1-6-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota: Hugo Bachrach (injured), Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured), Dayne St. Clair (injured), Wil Trapp (injured), Clint Irwin (injured).

D.C. United: William Conner Antley (injured), Kristian Fletcher (injured), Jackson Hopkins (injured), Lucas Bartlett (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Russell Canouse (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press