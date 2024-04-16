Dad Patrick Clancy's Boston Marathon Jersey Included Special Message Honoring His 3 Slain Kids

Clancy, who said before the race that he was running to honor his kids, ended up raising over $73,000 for Miles for Miracles

WCVB/ Youtube Patrick Clancy

Dad Patrick Clancy, who ran this year's Boston Marathon to honor his three slain children, who allegedly died at the hands of their own mother, crossed the finish line with a special message.

"In memory of Cora, Dawson & Callan. Every mile, every day," was written on the back of his marathon jersey.

The Massachusetts man completed the race in just under four hours on Monday, April 15, according to the Boston Athletic Association results. His official time was 03:59:19.

"It was a lot of work and my legs really hurt, but I'm more proud of all the money we raised for charity," Clancy told WCVB after crossing the finish line. He later called the race "therapeutic" and said his children were his "motivation."

"It was purpose. I knew we could make a big difference and we did, so it was good," Clancy, who wore an item belonging to each of his children during the race, told WCVB.



The race comes more than a year after Patrick’s wife, Lindsay Clancy allegedly killed their children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan — before attempting suicide.

Patrick ran the 2024 Boston Marathon to raise money on behalf of the Miles for Miracles team for Boston Children’s Hospital. His goal was “to help the brave kids” at BCH in honor of his own children.

“In the short time they were here, my kids brought me so much joy and couldn’t have made their dad prouder,” Patrick wrote on the hospital’s fundraising page. “It goes without saying that losing them has been devastating and it’s a heartbreak that I’ll live with forever, but I’ve committed myself to honoring their memory by trying to bring positive change. In many ways, I’m just trying to be more like them.”

Patrick raised more than $73,000 for Miles for Miracles, exceeding his original goal of $65,000. He thanked those who donated in a message shared on the fundraiser page the weekend prior to the Marathon.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work into training for this marathon, but I’ll always look back on it knowing your support is what kept me going,” Patrick wrote before the “special day,” adding, “I wish words could adequately express my thanks for your support and how uplifting it is."

Patrick also reflected on each of his late children’s unique personalities, starting with Cora, who he said “always loved interacting and playing little ones, especially after her little brothers were born.”

“She loved babies partly because she thought they were cute, but she also just loved taking care of them. She would always say that one day she wanted to be a ‘doctor and a mama,’ ” Patrick explained.

Regarding Dawson, Patrick said his son “was everyone’s pal and one of the friendliest toddlers you’d ever meet.” He added, “[Dawson] loved fire trucks, Paw Patrol, and his family. I always marveled at his willingness to share and ability to bring smiles to people’s faces.”

Meanwhile, Callan earned himself the nickname “Happy Callan” for simply being “such a happy baby” all the time. “You could tell he loved his brother and sister and seemed to find them hilarious,” Patrick wrote. “I could have listened to him laugh all day. I know he would have done great things in this world.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in connection with her children’s deaths. She is currently undergoing mental health treatment at Tewksbury State Hospital, according to The Boston Globe.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

