Dabrowski, Routliffe advance to women's doubles semifinals at Australian Open

MELBOURNE — Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand didn't waste much time punching their tickets to the Australian Open semifinals on Monday.

The second-seeded women's doubles team defeated Miyu Kato of Japan and Renata Zarazua of Mexico 6-3, 6-2 in 77 minutes on Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park.

Dabrowski, of Ottawa, and Routliffe will play the third-seeded combo of Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan in the semifinals. Ostapenko and Ruse defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania and Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 later on Monday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe combined for two aces, three double faults and no unforced errors in their quarterfinal victory. They won 27 points while receiving, and 35 while serving. Their big advantage in the match was a winning percentage of 57 on their second serve, compared to 20 for Kato and Zarazua.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won five of seven break points and won five return games.

