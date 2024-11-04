D.J. Moore walking off field mid-play shows Bears really are quitting on Matt Eberflus

Credit: NFL/CBS

In case it wasn't clear, D.J. Moore is unhappy with the Chicago Bears' direction under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. But it sure seems like he's pretty frustrated with fledgling head coach Matt Eberflus, too.

How else could you possibly explain Moore seemingly quitting on a Bears' offensive play ... as it was still happening?!

A replay of an early first-quarter sequence in Sunday's blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals shows Moore apparently tweaking something and walking off the field to sit on the bench as Caleb Williams was still orchestrating a Chicago scramble drill. I don't think I've ever seen that before from an NFL player, let alone from someone with a star reputation like Moore.

Didn't notice this live, but on this extended scramble play that ended in OPI on Keenan Allen, DJ Moore took himself off the field with what looks like some kind of injury. He limped off at the end and sat on the bench. pic.twitter.com/YTnrZNDYfW — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 4, 2024

I understand Moore might have been hurt and is likely a little frustrated by the Bears' offense this year. But I can't excuse a player walking off the field mid-play. And none of the potential excuses really add up for me, either.

Did Moore think Williams stepped out of bounds? I don't think so because he's staring right at him as he spins back toward the field.

Did Moore perhaps step out of bounds and thus take himself off because he would've been an ineligible receiver? This is more plausible, but the margins from where Moore was standing are so minuscule that you keep playing and take the penalty after the fact, only if necessary. It's almost like he'd be looking for an excuse to leave early.

Unless you're seriously hurt, you play to the whistle. Always and without question.

Was Moore dialed in with Williams and his other offensive teammates?

OK, well, this is probably the one and the whole point of me writing a few hundred words about this instance. It's the first quarter of your first game after a disastrous Hail Mary loss. Not coming prepared to play so much that you kind of just wave the white flag on a play because of a lack of engagement is unacceptable. It speaks to a rotten culture the Bears have let persist.

I already thought the Bears' players quit on Eberflus with their generally pathetic effort on Sunday. To me, this Moore play -- from one of the apparent leaders on the team -- is damning evidence of that assessment.

More NFL!

When will Mike Evans return from injury for the Buccaneers? Here's the latest update in Week 9

Travis Kelce 'liked' an Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris ahead of the U.S. presidential election

D.J. Moore answered question about Bears’ playcaller changes like a true politician

This article originally appeared on For The Win: D.J. Moore walking off field mid-play shows Bears really are quitting on Matt Eberflus