‘I’d end my career before wearing Marseille’s shirt’ – Mamadou Sakho on Adrien Rabiot’s decision

Mamadou Sakho (34) has provided his thoughts on Adrien Rabiot’s (29) decision to cross the bitter divide and represent Olympique de Marseille after playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

Both players were born in Paris and made their first professional steps in the game for PSG after graduating from the capital club’s academy system. However, while Sakho was sold to Liverpool in 2013, Rabiot’s departure was far more acrimonious. Rabiot would leave in 2019 for Juventus as a free agent.

The now Marseille midfielder spent the majority of his final season at PSG in the “loft” after he refused to sign a contract extension with the club when they did not meet his reported €10 million per year demands. Les Parisiens were furious that a player they had considered to be a future captain in the making was willing to wind down his contract, while Rabiot took exception to his treatment.

Mamadou Sakho unable to understand Adrien Rabiot’s decision

Sakho admitted to Canal+ Sport Afrique that while he didn’t know the ins and outs of Rabiot’s departure, he could not do the same as the midfielder. “As a Parisian since childhood, a player who wears the PSG shirt does not have the right to wear the Marseille shirt. I’m a true Parisian and I’d prefer to end my career rather than wear the Marseille shirt. I speak for myself.”

Sakho did however lament the way that PSG’s relationships with players often end poorly, “PSG knows how to welcome but has trouble saying goodbye. I find it a shame but it’s a fact. When you see the welcome given to Ibrahimovic, Neymar, Messi, and Mbappé and when you see how they leave, it breaks my heart. I see a football club as a family.”

GFFN | Nick Hartland