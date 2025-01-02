D’Angelo Russell sizzles off the bench in return to Nets, but fall to Raptors

With 4:35 left in the first quarter of the Nets‘ 130-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, D’Angelo Russell walked onto the Scotiabank Arena court for the first time with his new team.

Yet the sight was so familiar.

The 28-year-old kept patting his head to ensure his braided bun was styled and sturdy. He stopped just beyond halfcourt for a quick chat with Cam Johnson, who made sure his newest teammate knew exactly where he needed to be.

It was Russell’s first time dawning a Brooklyn uniform since April 2019 in a first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons was an All-Star with the 76ers back then.

Russell arrived having plenty of history with Simmons dating back to their high school days at Montverde Academy. But north of the border, surrounded by several new faces, with little practice time, the ex-Los Angeles Laker made his 2025 Nets debut. And what a debut it was.

It did not take long for Russell to find his fit. He turned it over quickly after checking in for Simmons, but moments later, he knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer, picked up a steal at the other end then finished with a layup in transition.

Brooklyn closed the first quarter on a 15-8 run after Russell checked in and took a 33-26 lead into the second. The former All-Star had seven points, two assists and one steal in his first five minutes on the court, spearheading a 52.2% team shooting effort. He was locked in and already showcasing his shooting skills and fluidity in the open court, and he only got hotter as the game matured.

Russell had 16 points by halftime, tied for his second-highest-scoring half this season. No Raptor could speed him up Wednesday night and he continued to dominate at his own methodical pace. He finished the game with 22 points (9-for-13 shooting), two rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench. It was his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Led by Russell, Brooklyn’s reserves outscored Toronto’s 49-28.

Johnson added 24 points and three treys in the loss. Nic Claxton contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Keon Johnson extended his career best streak of games scoring in double figures to five with 17 points.

The Raptors shot 59.1%, paced by Scottie Barnes, who had 33 points 15 rebounds and five assists. They made 10 more field goals than Brooklyn won the fourth quarter 36-22.

Noah Clowney suffered a lower back injury late in the third quarter and did not return. Maxwell Lewis, who was traded to Brooklyn alongside Russell, played one minute, knocked down his first attempted, and had to be carried off the court after suffering an apparent left knee injury.

The Nets fell to 12-21 with the loss and have now dropped three straight games. How Russell fits in going forward will be interesting to watch.

Brooklyn, continuing to stockpile future assets, got three second-rounders in its trade for Russell. Those will be helpful down the road. But if the goal is to lose games and focus on the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, will a player of Russell’s caliber ultimately be harmful?

The Nets were only plus-2 with Russell on the court, but momentum seemed to shift in their favor whenever he checked in. He is a floor-raiser and fun to watch. Russell is in the final year of his current deal, so best-case scenario for Brooklyn, he improves his stock and gives the franchise another valuable veteran asset come Feb. 6.

Regardless of the Nets’ plans, Russell certainly has plenty of motivation to be at his best.

_____