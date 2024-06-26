Czech Republic vs Turkey LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Czech Republic vs Turkey LIVE!

The final games of the Euro 2024 group stage take place tonight with Czech Republic and Turkey facing off in Hamburg. Neither side is yet secure of a place in the knockouts so it could be another rollercoaster ride.

It certainly has been a topsy-turvy Euros for Turkey. An opening-day victory over Georgia in one of the games of the tournament was followed by a dismal defeat to Portugal, featuring one of the most embarrassing own goals of the tournament. But a point here will be enough to qualify them for the last-16.

Real Madrid winger Arda Guler is hoping to return to the XI while the Czechs are sweating on the fitness of star striker Patrik Schick. With just one point so far, they can only qualify out of Group F with a win. Follow all the latest updates from Czech Republic vs Turkey via Standard Sport’s live match blog!

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

How to watch for free: ITV4

Czech Republic team news: Schick a major doubt

Turkey team news: Guler hoping to return

17:59 , Marc Mayo

We are now two hours away from this group-stage finale getting underway in Hamburg.

Team news is due in about an hour but could come ahead of time.

Turkey fans in particular have been making themselves known on the way to the ground!

(REUTERS)

Half-time in the early games

17:49 , Marc Mayo

The 5pm kick-offs are now at half-time with Romania 1-1 against Slovakia and Ukraine 0-0 against Belgium.

As things stand, those teams are all on four points...

That probably isn’t preferable for Turkey as, in the event they rely on a third-placed finish, they could always do with another team on three points with a poor goal difference to go up against.

The Czechs will qualify with a win later on, no matter what happens in Group E.

(Getty Images)

17:41 , Marc Mayo

Both sides have looked shaky for much of this tournament which makes for a very difficult-to-predict finale, with so much on the line.

A 1-1 draw.

Our prediction for the Turkey XI

17:34 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Early Turkey team news

17:25 , Marc Mayo

Merih Demiral could replace the suspended Abdulkerim Bardakci in the centre of the Turkish defence.

Real Madrid winger Arda Guler will hope for a recall with changes likely following their defeat to Portugal.

Guler was dropped to the bench against Portugal having scored a screamer in their opening game, but Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella confirmed after the game that the 19-year-old was struggling with an injury issue.

Turkey will hope to have him back in the starting line-up here, with Yunus Akgun likely the man to miss out if Guler does return.

Samet Akaydin, who scored a disastrous own goal in the defeat to Portugal, is a doubt, after he was forced off late in that match with an injury issue.

How we expect Czech Republic to line up

17:20 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Czech Republic XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Doudera; Hlozek, Lingr, Chytil

Early Czech Republic team news

17:14 , Marc Mayo

The Czechs are sweating over an injury to Patrik Schick.

The striker scored his side’s equaliser against Georgia but pulled up in the second half and was forced to immediately come off.

Mojmir Chytil could be the one to lead the line in Schick’s absence.

Ondrej Lingr is also hoping to earn a first start of the tournament, while David Doudera and Antonin Barak are also options to come into the side should Ivan Hasek opt to make further changes.

How to watch

16:58 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV4, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Czech Republic vs Turkey LIVE!

16:46 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Czech Republic vs Turkey.

The Euro 2024 group stage wraps up tonight with Group F the last to finish off, where we find ourselves for this game. Georgia face Portugal in the other clash this evening.

Turkey need a point to reach the last-16 whereas only a win will do for the Czechs. It is possible both can qualify, too.

Follow all the latest updates, build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here!

Kick-off from the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg comes at 8pm BST.