Curtis Granderson named Blue Jays' Heart and Hustle recipient

Veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson has been named the Toronto Blue Jays Heart and Hustle Award recipient by the MLBPAA.

Granderson, in his first year with the Blue Jays, founded his foundation ‘Grand Kids’ in 2007 to “aid positive youth development through education, physical fitness and nutrition initiatives”

Years ago, when I decided to build Curtis Granderson Stadium in CHI, I had one goal – to provide a safe environment for kids to move & learn. Yesterday, I was honored to host the @newbalance Fitness Challenge – a youth fitness program I created with @NBGivesBack – on my home turf pic.twitter.com/evsJChOkAL — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) July 28, 2018





The Heart and Hustle Award recognizes an active player from each of the MLB’s 30 teams who “demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.”

Curtis Granderson is in his first season with the Blue Jays

In November an overall winner will be selected of the 30 individual team recipients at the annual Youth Dinner in New York City.

Despite much speculation about a move, Granderson stayed in Toronto past the July 31st MLB trade deadline. Earlier this summer, he spoke to Yahoo Canada Sports about his passion for growing the game, across borders and social boundaries.