Curry set to return from his ankle injury for Golden State at Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is returning to the lineup Monday night at Washington after missing three games because of a left ankle injury.

Coach Steve Kerr said before the game Curry would be in the starting lineup.

The Warriors have won five of their first six games this season, including three in a row without Curry. The 36-year-old Curry was injured in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 27. An MRI showed a left peroneal strain.

Noah Trister, The Associated Press