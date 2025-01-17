Cunningham and Detroit take on Phoenix in non-conference action

Phoenix Suns (20-20, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (21-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in out-of-conference action.

The Pistons are 10-10 in home games. Detroit is 7-4 in one-possession games.

The Suns have gone 7-12 away from home. Phoenix gives up 114.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Pistons average 112.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Suns give up. The Suns are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.9% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 24.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Pistons.

Booker is averaging 25.5 points and 6.8 assists for the Suns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg).

Suns: Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (illness), Bradley Beal: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press