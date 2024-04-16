Cubs take road win streak into matchup with the Diamondbacks

Chicago Cubs (10-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8-9, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 12.08 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -123, Cubs +105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs visit the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona is 8-9 overall and 6-5 in home games. The Diamondbacks are sixth in the NL with 17 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Chicago has a 10-6 record overall and a 5-5 record on the road. The Cubs have gone 4-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has four home runs, five walks and 18 RBI while hitting .275 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-36 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Busch has three doubles and six home runs while hitting .327 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (right shoulder strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press