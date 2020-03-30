Reports: Two Cubs employees test positive for coronavirus, one hospitalized

Two employees of the Chicago Cubs have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Chicago Tribune. One has reportedly been hospitalized, while the other is recovering at home.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both employees were reportedly in attendance at an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8. Test results were reportedly received on March 23 and 24 and the Cubs informed their employees of the positive tests on Friday, per the Associated Press.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green said the team told employees — three days after the second test result — out of an abundance of caution.

From the Tribune:

“There was nothing definitive to suggest training may have contributed to exposure, as we were nearly 20 days removed from the training when we were notified,” Green said. “But out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility, it was the right thing to do to inform our staff and because we’re all family. “We know many of these associates know each other, spend time together and speak frequently, so we want everyone to take the necessary precautions and follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance even though we’re not together and playing baseball.”

Coronavirus hasn’t spread through MLB quite like the basketball world, but employees of several teams have experienced cases. Minor leaguers on both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have tested positive, while an employee of the Cincinnati Reds has also tested positive. Oakland Athletics minor league coach Webster Garrison is also currently on a ventilator after testing positive for the virus.

No known MLB players have tested positive.

The coronavirus has reached employees of several MLB teams. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: