CTVN - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #42

>>> Nikki hayley endorsed donald trump in the upcoming presidential election. >> I will be voting for trump. Having said that, I standby what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they're just going to be with him. [ Applause ] >> The endorsement came during her first public speech since she dropped out of the republican race in march. Last major rival in the contest and the pair was sharply critical of each other during the primary. >>> British prime minister has set a date for summer election with his party far behind in the opinion polls. >> Earlier today, I spoke with his majesties the king for the dissolution of parliament. The king has granted this request and we'll have a general election on the fourth of july. This election will take place at a time where the world is more dangerous than it's been since the end of the cold war. >> Conservatives have seen support dwindle after 14 years in power. They've also suffered from ethics scandals and revolving door of leaders in the past two years. The opposition labour party is now strongly favored to win. >>> Coming up after the break, new survey finds most canadians are planning vacations closer to home this summer. We'll tell you why coming up next.

>>> In new york, annual spectacle has begun on the hudson river. 36 edition kicking off with the traditional parade of ships. Nearly a dozen vessels taking part in this year's event. A celebration of maritime services it offers the public a chance to meet members of the navy, marine corps, and the coast guard as well as two of the ships. About 3,000 military personnel will take part in the event over the next week. >>> Summer is just around the corner and many families are planning their vacations. A new survey finds considering the price of gas, food, and lodging, many people will be staying closer to home to try to save some money. >>> In a country with long winters, the summer vacation is a staple for many canadian families. This year, a survey by deloitte found 74% plan to stay in canada close to their home region. 65% are planning a summer road trip. >> Canadians are intending to spend a bit more this year. They're still price sensitive. But they do intend to get out there and spend money. >> Reporter: a familiar theme is the great outdoors with many hoping to take in nature and local attractions. Canadians will spend just over $2,400. That's just for lodging and transportation. 35% won't be travelling at all because they can't afford it. >> Definitely there's a percentage of canadians that are not planning on travelling in a major way this year. >>> Another survey by kayak found 2 of the top domestic destinations this summer will be calgary and edmonton. The website also says for canadians who want to stretch their dollar outside of the country, searches for south and central america have increased by more than 30%. >> In the summer, we're seeing south and central america prices down by 12 and 13% each. Definitely a place you can go to get more value for your dollar. >> Reporter: while europe is still a favourite for canadians, price have increased over last year. Some tourists are bypassing the favourite cities of london and paris to visit more affordable destinations. >> Currently we're seeing rome, lisbon, and athens, as well as amsterdam as the most popular destination. >> According to the website, anyone planning a vacation should lock in soon. You'll usually pay a premium for trips booked in july and august.

>>> Apple music has released its ranking for the top ten greatest albums of all time. Topping the list is lauryn hill's iconic miseducation of lauryn hill. Beatles, michael jackson, purple rain, and blonde. Albums by stevie wonder, amy winehouse, and beyonce are also in the top 10. >> I think it's really, really good. The fact they have a little bit of rock, little bit of r&b. Certainly the most listened to and most streamed genres of the last number of years. So it's no surprised that that style of music dominates the charts. I'm surprised there's no world music, live album, blues music. >>> Sad news now, one of the founding members of the grammy winning rock band train has died. Tell me did you sail across the sun did you make it through the milky way >> Charlie colin was train's bassist until he left the band in 2003. He was only 58 years old. Train's front man today saying colin was the sweetest guy whose beautiful guitar playing helped get the band noticed.

get into a new station 19 on ctv [ ] >>> This is an historic and important day for ireland and for palestine. >> Ella: historic recognition, ireland, norway, and spain plan to formally recognize a palestinian state. >> Governments from all levels really do need to work together to address the policies that are keeping people in poverty. >> Ella: a new report warns the country's foodbank system could soon fail. >> Pretty unanimous in saying we've got to review this because the system really has lived beyond its usefulness. >> Ella: westjet calls for a federal review of the way airports are funded, claiming that the model is driving up the cost of air travel. >>> Hello, I'm ella duffy. Thank you for joining us. >>> In a historic but largely symbolic move, norway, spain, and ireland announced their intention to formally recognize a palestinian state. >> I've spoken with a number of other leaders and counterparts, and I'm confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks. >> Ella: leaders from the three countries say they hope the move brings new momentum towards a two-state solution, adding it's not a decision against israel or in favour of hamas, but instead one in support of peace. And here at home, it's a move ndp leader jagmeet singh says he'd like to see canada take as well. >> Absolutely believe we need to recognize palestine as a state to move forward with the two-state solution, to ultimately move forward for a peaceful solution. We maintain our position, we have a private members motion, private members bill on this, by foreign affairs critic, this is the new democrats position. But most importantly, canada should take this position. Justin trudeau should take this position. All the countries have already made it clear that's one of the ways forward to bringing the two-state solution back to the forefront. We believe it's a fundmental step towards peace. >> Ella: the government's goal is still to see a two-state solution. >> Canada's long-standing position has been to support, to call for a two-state solution. That's the path to lasting peace in the middle east. >> Ella: joining me today is senior fellow at the university of ottawa and a former canadian ambassador to egypt. What does it mean that countries like this are now recognizing a palestinian state? >> It means two things. First of all that increase in isolated and recentness of the international criminal court has just added its weight on it, but it's also a signal by, you know, very legitimate countries like egypt, like, you know, norway and ireland, it's also a message to the united states, in particular to president biden that it's high time that he really pushes on netanyahu to stop moving on creating a palestinian state. And biden keeps on saying, oh, it can only come through negotiation. But that negotiation is like a cat negotiating with a mouse because all the power is in the hands of israel. You have a government, a lot of people around the government trying to replace netanyahu who have the same objective. Which is no palestinian state and conquest of the settlement as it were of the west bank, completely you have seen the two quasi fascist member of the government who immediately are deciding to expand settlement, even though the poor palestinian in west bank has no say what's going on in the international scene. But it's also a very strong signal to netanyahu, I hope. Because at the end, the whole issue is the war in gaza, which has perpetrated all kinds of horrors for the population of gaza and never ceases. And because for netanyahu, it means as long as the war continues, he continues as prime minister and he's not under his judicial problem that he has. >> Ella: do you think that this move signals a start of a broader shift in europe in support away from israel?

>> I don't like the word away from israel. We all recognize israel in its own right is an extraordinary country. I keep on saying that. People tend to always look at the horror that happened in gaza. But israel is also a country of remarkable progress. Scientific prowess. I think there's a commitment on the part of the european to maintain the relationship with israel. But at the same time, to give a very strong signal that enough is enough and get on with the creation of a palestinian state. And I know that the saudis and others are on the same -- so the real issue is not getting away from israel, the real issue is getting enough countries of the world to put enough pressure on israel, famous palestinian state, living in peace, side by side. >> We heard before the deputy prime minister and the ndp leader was sort of taking different stances. The ndp leader wants to see canada recognize a palestinian state. The deputy prime minister saying that canada supports a two-state solution. What would need to happen for canada to follow suit and recognize a palestinian state. >> I think we'll probably be the last one to do so because we're under the pressure of the united states to follow with what joe biden is pursuing. Biden wants to be supportive of the two-state solution and not recognizing the palestinian state at the present. By the way, there's also serious issue when you talk about recognizing a state. Because normally it goes to recognize territory. You have to have border. Laws that apply to the country in all of that. All the legal condition of a state are not applied at the present state to the palestinian because they have no control on their future nor on their institution. >> We've run out of time. Thank you for your insights today, senior fellow at the university of ottawa and former canadian ambassador to egypt. >> Thank you very much for having me. >> Ella: the crown has wrapped up its case against admitted winnipeg killer today. Handwritten letters penned, giving a look into his mind while in prison. Skibicki skibicki skibicki. >> Reporter: nine letters over four months, penned by jeremy skibicki between january and april 2023 and mailed to an inmate at a women's institution in nova scotia. They were submitted wednesday by winnipeg police detective sergeant McDONALD. Seized with a search warrant. At the time, he was held at correctional centre. McDONALD testified some of the letters were destroyed, but the remaining ones were turned over. He also said he spoke to the inmates skibicki appeared to be writing to but do not provide information about that. Writes about a multifaceted plan to -- a romantic relationship with the inmate calling her sweetheart and saying I will seriously consider getting married to you. Skibicki also discusses his case, writing I'm seriously considering giving up even though I have a not criminally response with experts. I can have 100 experts while the crown has none and I'd still get convicted by a bunch of morons. Pleaded not guilty to -- but letter admitted to several murders. The ninth and final letter was written by skibicki to the inmate on april 25th, 2023. It's not clear if any other letters were sent or received after that time. >> Ella: serial killer robert pickton will remain in a medically induced coma for at least the next few days after attacked in a quebec prison. Police say medical staff will need to assess whether he can live without life support. The 74-year-old was attacked on sunday in what's being described as a major assault. Pickton is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Tried in 2007 where he was charged with the murder of 26 women. Many of them indigenous. 51-year-old suspect is set to be interviewed in the attack.

>>> Westjet is calling for a full federal government review into the way airports are funded in canada. Major airports are operated on federally owned land and must pay rent to the government. Part of those costs get passed on to consumers in the form of extra fees. Westjet ceo says these drive up the cost of flying in canada and is calling on ottawa to stop collecting rent. >> Wants to have these charges removed because he wants fares to be able to go lower. The problem is if you remove those charges from the canadian travelling public, somebody has to backfill those revenues that are being generated by those fees. And unfortunately, the remedy for that would be it will be all of canadian taxpayers rather than just air travellers who will be funding airports. And I'm not sure we're ready to take on that challenge just yet. >> Ella: troubling new look today at just how much canadians are struggling. A new report suggests a quarter are facing food insecurity and almost half feel worse off financially than they did last year. >>> Officials at the daily bread food bank say demand has never been greater. Thousands of new clients arriving each month. They have jobs, but not enough money to pay the rent and afford groceries. >> Welcoming about 12 to 13,000 torontonians are coming to the food bank for the first time. We're growing at 3 to 5% in the city of toronto every single month. This past april, there were 311,000 client visits, up from about 60,000 in prepandemic. >>> The bleak numbers match a report released today by food banks canada. It works with 5100 local food banks and community groups in all provinces and territories. Here's a look at the findings. 44% of people feel they are doing worse financially compared to last year. And 1 in 4 are experiencing food insecurity. >> Stands out for me is that behind all these numbers are real people and real folks who are struggling to make ends meet like never before. Families with jobs that should be able to afford food to put on their table. >> Reporter: food banks canada looked at the overall situation with poverty across the country, comparing the progress of every government. Here's a sample of the report card. The federal government was given a d minus. Ontario, a d minus. Quebec a c plus, alberta d minus, and british columbia, d plus, and the yukon inconclusive, not enough data. >> Nova scotia and P.E.I. did manage to bring that you are scores up a bit. I don't want to suggest no one's taking action. >> Reporter: federal and provincial governments need a poverty reduction plan, and a greater sense of urgency to address this growing problem.

