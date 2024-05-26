CTVN - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #31

Ooo lala! Roland garros on tsn and tsn+ >> Hamas launches a series of missiles at tel aviv for the first time in nearly four months marking a possible escalation in the war. >> We have not been given commitments are to vestments. We want that we demand it. >> 's boot -- studentships set up a propeller standing cam at the university of toronto have until monday morning to clear the space. [ Cheering and Applause ] >> Renee: the first champion of the pita bho could be crowned tonight if minnesota beats boston in game four of the final. >> It is sunday may 26, neighbour joining us here on ctv news channel. I'm renee rodgers. We'll begin this hour the middle east where hamas has launched a barrage of rockets at tel aviv prompting sirens to sound off in the israeli city for the first time in nearly four months. >> The israeli military said eight projectiles crossed into israel after being launched from the area in southern gaza. A number of rockets were intercepted and there was no immediate reports of casualties or damage. This appears to be the first long-range rocket attack from gaza since january. This comes as israel carries out there military operation in rafah. >> It's of concern clearly, no injuries at this point. And it also suggests that the idea of the netanyahu government that they are going to eliminate hamas is an impossibility. As I think the americans and others told them. I think they are minister of defence now agrees total elimination of hamas is not going to happen. >> A trucks and began to enter gaza jay through southern israel thanks to a new agreement between israel and egypt. Allowing shipments to bypass rafah. The crossing was closed when israeli forces seized the palestinian side earlier this month. Egypt had refused to reopen their side of the border until control of the gauze inside was handed back to the palestinians. Under us and is really pressure, egypt agreed to divert traffic through israel's crossing with the main cargo terminal. All the way trucks are beginning to enter again, the president and ceo and ceo of the humanitarian group says its not nearly enough. >> Nine to 5% of the a. That has come in over the last seven months came in through these two openings. With one of the still closed and one of them difficult to get to win a safeway we have a problem still with the amount of aid coming in. So, these openings, those crossings need to be opened, and the pier need to be bringing in more aid and more truckloads coming off the ship soon as the case right now. >> Humanitarian groups is still unclear weather or not they'll be able to access the aid because of the fighting in the area. >> I think it's time to go beyond condemning actions in telling israel to stop the waringa site, I think we need to raise the voices a little bit more. And demand cease-fire. >> Reporter: meantime the palestinian prime ministers calling for an end to the war in gaza. The comments are made alongside the foreign minister that came after spain along with ireland and norway said they would recognize a palestinian state this tuesday.

>>> Pro- palestinian protesters who set up and comment on the university of toronto campus expected to meet with school officials today in the meeting which is scheduled for 5:00 pm local time comes after the university issued the trespass notices to the protesters on friday. The school has said they will take all necessary legal steps if the protesters do not clear by monday at 8:00 am. The notice also threatens to seek a court order against the camp. Organizers have been calling on the university to cut ties with israel and to do best from companies profiting from israel's offensive in gaza. >> Dreaming now is sarah. A graduate student at the university of toronto and official spokesperson for the encampment on campus. Sarah, welcome and thank you for being here. This trespassing notice has been issued and the deadline to evacuate is 8:00 am monday. What is happening at the encamp in our people clearing out are they staying put? >> We are here and we will continue to stay here until our demands are met. We just presented our counteroffer to the media and we will present it later at 5:00 pm. U of t will be filing an injunction tour morning at 80 and because they want us gone. They want to shift the blame of calling the police on their students and staff and faculty to a court order. Still, we will continue to remain steadfast in our demands to disclose and devasting cut ties with the israeli academic institutions. >> Can you tell us about this counteroffer? >> Yes so the president says he's open to negotiation and yet here we are with the trespass notice and an injunction and we are still trying to negotiate in good faith as we have been since day one. What we were given by the ministration is more of a reinstatement of the university policy that an offer there has been no movement on our demands with support. There is atrocities we could've initiated before even taking up this encampment or talking to the admin so in terms of our counteroffer we are putting forth the procedures they cannot be slow and bureaucratic and they not can be a tutorial because people are dying. And the cbc interview he says he doesn't think it is the right time to review the process, but we think of genocide is the exact time to do this. More specifically our counteroffer. It's built on the fact that the office of the president has the ability to create this and can even make decisions on investment without being bound to a process to begin with. With the fossil fuels in 2021. So this is what our counteroffer is censoring. >> Renee: what I understand is because they are not accepted the trespass notice, this notice threatens to seek a court order there could be disciplinary action and possibly expulsion or termination. Is this concern those participate in? >> Yes, we think threatening faculty with their contract taking away from them and threatening students of the academic sanctions, that's a direct hit and a threat to our freedom of expression. All we have been wanting to do is engage in conversation with the admin in good faith for movement on our demands, if they want to end this peacefully, then they would simply do this. They would come to the negotiating table in good faith, that is not what they are doing. They want the court order to call the police on us and rate us and of course with the academic sanctions its very concerning for many students. Noots very concerning to faculties whose livelihood is being attacked. And it does not change the fact that there is an ongoing genocide and we are willing to take this risk to push for our demands and have them be met in the now. >> A negotiation is set for this evening, what you hoping for? >> We will be presenting our counteroffer, we hope that they come to the negotiating table in good faith as we have been doing for 24 days. We have been here for 24 days and we put our lives on hold for 24 days because there is an ongoing genocide. We have people at that camp of loss hundreds of family members. We have indigenous folks and students at that camp with us now being told there is a trespass notice and they are being told to get off of their own land. We are asking for immediate disclosure of colic investments with the private investments, we don't want this kind of community we want total immediate investment in a joint improvement on the working group with a line of processes for future investments and we want these specifically with the university that has them in a legal settlement and the institute because they work on that to pinpoint bombing. We are offering them very specific demands, that's our counteroffer and we are hoping they come to us with respect and they actually take these demand seriously because we have built a very legitimate movement right here at the campus.

>> All right, we'll have to leave it there, graduate student at the university of toronto and official spokesperson for the occupy for palestine encampment, think everyone should be here with us. >> Thank you for having me. >> Trauma police are increasing presence in certain neighbourhoods after shots were fired at a jewish elementary school saturday morning. >> Want the questions I'm sure people are asking is is this a hate crime, a terrorist act, what I want to say is it's too early in the investigation to say. >> Investigates believe the shooting happened just before 5:00 am by more than one person travelling in a dark colour vehicle. Centre for israel and jewish affairs issued a statement calling the incidence a clear calculated and premeditated targeting. >>> To ukraine our president volodymyr zelensky is speaking about the importance of a peace summit being held in june. >> To president biden, the leader of the united states. Nt president xi jinping, the leader of china. We don't want the charter to be burned, back -- vernon down like these books. >> Renee: in a prerecorded video message zelensky spoke inside the charred remains of a printing press destroyed last week and a russian airstrike. Moscow's forces have stepped up attacks on the ukrainian cities and seals hopes that the meeting in switzerland will increase international pressure on russian president vladimir putin. >>> More than a dozen people are dead and 16 others missing after a russian bomb hit a packed construction supply store saturday afternoon. 14 are confirmed dead and 43 others are injured. Ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky says more than 200 people could have been in the store when it was attacked. Ukraine's problems have been mounting in recent months as it tries to hold out against russia and the war appears to be at a critical point.

>>> The us and vassar to nato says she has seen no indication that canada has a plan to reach the alliances spending target of 2 percent gdp on defence. An exclusive interview with ctv question period, she said she believes canada intends to eventually meet the commitments, but there has been no evidence on how ottawa will get there. >> When will we see an actual plan to reach the 2 percent target and have clarity on how canada will get there? I have not had any instance where any canadian official has told me they will not get there, but I don't have any signs that there is a plan in place to get to the 2 percent mark and again, it's a pledge that every member of this alliance made. These are difficult decisions, that's why it was a tenure timeline. >> Last week a bipartisan group of us senators wrote a letter to prime minister justin trudeau saying they are concerned and disappointed that canada will likely not reach the 2 percent commitment in this decade. Canada's updated defence policy charts a path to reach 1.7 6% of the gdp on the defence spending by 2030 but does not include a target to hit 2 percent. >>> A new study on children and screen time focuses on parents. Experts say when it comes to child's development, parent should also focus on reducing their own screen time. Researchers say parenting to be fully engaged with their children when they are not, it can have a negative effect on a child's development. >> The more time you spend doing one thing the last time you have for summing else in less time you had to pay attention. I think many moments in parenting is that golden moment when suddenly you see the need to be inside your child's zone of development when they suddenly need 30 seconds of scaffolding that's going to help them get past something. >> Parent could spin up to 30% of their time looking at their phones while at the playground with their kid.

>>> Is the weather improves and canadians venture out into the wilderness for hiking and camping trips this summer there is a new warning from researchers about an increase in cases of lyme disease in this country. They say cases of the disease in canada have increased by more than 1,000% in the last decade. And it's not just takes canadians have to be on the lookout for. Populations of an exotic mosquito that could potentially carry the onus have become established in parts of ontario. >>> Still ahead, researchers for better mental health support for canadians dealing with wildfires. More on that next. >> The bc wildfire service as they are expecting a mixed bag from the weather as it continues to battle fires through the province. >> The next couple days we are expecting some highly variable fire conditions. We are going to have someplace looking at others will stay dry. >> Renee: there is also the threat of sundry -- thunderstorms in some areas which could bring lightning and gusty winds. And the rain might not hit some of the areas that needed the most with a dry conditions in the province's northeast expected to continue over the next couple days.

>>> In fort nelson there is also full of hope about heewee's could return early next week. >>> With experts predicting at another severe fire season ahead for canada this summer, university of victoria researchers are calling for a better mental health support for canadians dealing with wildfires and another severe fire season has arrived earlier than anticipated. Actually, a mental health expert in one of the lead researchers at the university of victoria will be presenting the findings of her study at the congress of the humanities and social sciences. She joins me now. Thank you for being here. >> Thank you so much for having me. >> Many provinces with those studies in the findings. >> They have those individuals focusing on the physical aspects with evacuation and preparedness with british columbia and living in these seasons you after your people are experiencing fires consistently and I thought there is probably some room for the social aspect to look at that so that's my research has done just talk to over 30 people living in the region who experienced different fire events in different ways to understand with the challenges are people are navigating. >> What kind of mental health issues can arise as wildfires become an annual thing in bc? >> What I have seen is really a range. People who obviously experience property loss or homes are physical aspects of the community are gone due to the fire, obviously there's a huge element of grief there. Aside from that there's also the trauma so spoken to people who have had to flee quite quickly from fire events and that has kinda become something we've seen a few communities across canada and these moments with that fear and that sort of feeling of in this moment you need to get out stays a people so they talk about ptsd from fires two years ago in five years ago for 20 years ago. So there is those but then also people reach out to me because they want to talk about living in this region where you see consistent year after year fires and they are just experiencing heightened anxiety symptoms and depression symptoms that many people are dealing with weeks on end of smoky skies and it's a real challenge for the mental health as well. >> What about these fires. They would be compounded? >> You think definitely it is. I haven't had this opportunity to speak as many because of the study here looking more communion members but they are on the front lines and they are seeing this in realtime with the far chinese communities. >> Are there any resources in place? >> Have spoken a 30 people with the mental health supports, I think there is the boosting of the resources we have in boosting queen occasion around resources. And I also think we have to look at the barriers people are facing. Weather people are insured or uninsured, there is a financial hit that comes. With accessing the services. And they are rebuilding and relocating and they are trying to help their families get through these difficult situations. And to have the increase with the amount of trauma and the pieces we have it with accessing of support with these dramatic events. >> Victoria researcher in mental health expert, thank you very much are being here with us we appreciate your time. >> Thank you for having me. >> The death toll from the massive landslide in papa new guinea is now estimated to reach more 670 people. With the island nations and the updated piece with those 100 homes buried in the debris. The previous estimate had been 60 homes. With this on friday 100 are more. Only five bodies have been recovered, the national government -- government may ask for more international help.

>>> Till people have been injured after qatar airway flights experienced about of turbulence. The boeing 787 liner experienced turbulent pieces and with those services. The six passengers and six crew members and they did not comment with that in the internal investigation. >> Still ahead, going ahead without a medal at the world hockey championship, the canadians fell to sweden and the bronze medal match after the close battle that came up short. Highlights or after break. >> Another close one for team canada with the hockey championship and once again they fell short. 's time with the bronze medal game against sweden. >> For margaret you hanson and scores! >> The suite scored an empty net or which is four seconds left in the regulation time getting them up for to win since 2018. With the loss to switzerland, they take on czechia for gold at 2:00 pm eastern. You can watch that match on tsn.

