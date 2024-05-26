CTVN - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #11

Ooo lala! Roland garros on tsn and tsn+ [ ] >> We can believe the university instead of listening to our demands speak it you are watching ctv in china. Protesters at a pro- palestinian at encampment on the university of toronto camp as ours said to me with school officials sunday as a monday deadline looms large. >> I think the western world should get some cats I'm sorry for being this emotional but I just see the people dying every day. >> At least two people have been killed and dozens wounded in a russian strike on kharkiv comes ahead to next months peace summit in switzerland. >> The conditions were not great, you leave apm so it's pitch black. >> And what a climb. A major milestone for a saskatchewan man as he scales mount everest. [ ] >> Akshay: hello and welcome to ctv news jampacked think you for joining us. We begin in toronto. Where protesters at pro policy and encampment's at the university of toronto say they are working on a counterproposal for the university. The school has presented an offer friday but the organizers say it's inadequate. Some of the protesters have been meeting with university administrators started to try and reach a deal. Demonstrators have until monday morning 8:00 am to clear out as set and the trespass notice. >> A group of students has become -- begun an indefinite hunger strike. We will continue until the university stops aligning with war criminals. We will eat until you have season. >> Let's bring in a graduate student at the university of toronto and officials folks present of income it on campus. Thank you for your time. >> Thank you for having me. >> The notice for trespass has been issued and the deadline to evacuate is by apm -- 8:00 am on monday. What is happening at the encampment at the moment, are students still there, are they planning on clearing out, give us a sense. >> We are here, we will continue to be here you will continue to demand as you know the nose of trespass was given to us, we cannot believe that the university wants us to leave instead of listing to our demands and what they have been for 23 plus days now. >> Since a protesters have not accepted the trespass notice I'm sure you're also very aware that the note does a coat that on court or that could beat disciplinary action possibly expulsion or termination. Does that not concern you and those participating? >> We are meeting with admin tomorrow to go through these items and to discuss this with him here as we know they didn't put forward an offer to us, is the first written offer as you have tea nose in bargaining and negotiating the first written offer cannot be the finer offer. And so we will be negotiating with him, we'd take the first offer there final offer as a first offer. We have been receiving lots of support for the community, earlier state we received the ontario federation support which represent over 1 million workers they said and I quote this year if the admin decides to move against the students they will have to go through that workers first. And so although we are worried about possible consequent as we are remaining steadfast in our demands and we are not leaving until our demands are met. >> Akshay: you mentioned that of course the first offer cannot be the final offer. We know that negotiation is set for sunday evening. Usually win there is a situation a deadlock like that we see parties trying to find a middle ground, having conversations. Accommodating will sidespin let me ask you. What is your counteroffer look like? >> We are still working on the counter rather than response. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow at 11:00 am, to tell immediate what that response will be. >> Akshay: does that mean that you are willing to let go of some of the demands that you have? To reach a middle ground? >> We hope that you if you will reproach the coaching table in good faith, we do intend to remain steadfast in our demands we have compromise quite a bit in the past this time we intend to remain and hold the space until our demands are fully met. >> There are some universities where such encampment to continue to stay. But there are some or police have had come in clear them out for example in alberta. What are your thoughts on that? >> We think that demonstration calling the police to invoke police brutality on the students and faculty is appalling, we think that

is discussing to not let students protest freedom of exposure on campus and buyer people protest we hope you have the admin is a right thank and engages with us in conversation and negotiates successfully instead of offering us a final offer without even taking into consideration what our response would be. >> When their defence you have been on the campus for weeks now altogether peered I believe this over at 170 tens is there still appeared you have had your saying, you have been there on the spot, you have put your demands across. It's not like you never had that option. >> We have been protesting for a+ month now. Even calling for the university to listen to us for a+ months we have used all of the quote unquote soft protest for a long time. We have been able to protest for a long time but the point here is that they have not been responsive and they didn't even acknowledge our demands until this encampment. When it comes to the actual negotiations to get movement on our demands being met this is all just happening now and is the first offer that they have ever put forth since we have set this accountant up and took negotiation is just beginning. >> We will leave at that for now. Graduate student at the university of toronto an official spokesperson for the u. Of t.'s occupied for palestine cam camp thank you for your time. >> Thank you for having me. >> Also at the university of toronto vandalism has been found at one of the schools other campuses. On number of red triangles were spotted on the side of some buildings. They also featured crosshairs the upside down triangle has become a popular symbol of pro policy and activist but some are showing support for hamas. Trying to please say they are not aware of the incident. >> The place in toronto have also investigating after shots were fired and the jewish girls elementary school overnight. Cds sean has the details. >> A single bullet hole marks the window at the school for girls. Please confirming multiple shots were fired at the building early this morn. >> Suspects arrived at the school in a vehicle a dark coloured vehicle. They exited the vehicle and opened fire at the school causing some damage to the front of the school. >> According to police the shooting happened just before five this morning with no reported injuries. The schools located on chest would drive surrounded by businesses. Police suspect the day going through security fight. >> Use it well seen increase present not only in this neighbourhood. >> Please do not get the sheeting a hate crime and said they will enter the investigation with an open mind. >> The investigation will tell us what career. But that's why we have a hate crime involved in this investigation. Because were not ignoring the obvious. >> The premier writing on ask this is a gross display of anti-semitism. Is beyond belief that anyone could be this hateful. Every student deserves to feel safe at school. If you have any information please contact toronto police. These cowards need to be found and brought to justice. Reaction for the jewish community has been swift. With a statement coming from the centre for israel and jewish affairs saying in part we demand justice, we demand a swift action. The fact of school was targeted regardless of whether kids were present or not represents another whirring escalation in the violence jewish canadians have been experiencing. And from friends which reads in part it's time for our leaders to stop with the some pathetic words and instead to take the decisive actions that are necessary to confront the escalating hatred that is plaguing our community is. Jews in this country will not hide or cower in fear in the face of this brazen and cowardly act. Please say they are stepping up their visibility within a greedy. Spin the committee will also see officers at other schools high visibility at synagogues. To ensure that the public understands that committee safety is number 1 france. >> Please have not said how many suspects they are looking for. Sean ctv news toronto pier. >> Akshay: and turning to the middle east hamas spokesperson is denying reports that a date has been set for talks to resume with israel. Over a potential cease-fire and hostages exchange deal. Meantime is really forces are up their offensive this weekend and several parts of the gaza strip. Policy and health workers say at least 10 people were killed in an israeli drone strike on a school in the northern gaza strip. Israel says its army killed dozens of terrorists in the city. And destroyed some military structures that appear this comes at the international court justice ordered a halt to israel's military offensive in the southern city of rafah. Citing concerns for civilians peer israel has indicated it's committed to pursuing hamas there. >> Akshay: meantime thousands of israeli gather in tel aviv

tonight calling on the country's government to re-- reach a deal to bring home october 7 the tax still being held by hamas in gaza. About 1200 israelis were killed and those packs, the hamas control health ministry in gaza says nearly 33,000 palestinians have been dyed in israel's military response that figure does not establish between civilians and militants. To the otherworld and eastern europe. Well over a year after canada promised ukraine a full hundred million dollar air defence system. It still has not arrived. It comes as a result military offensive continues to wreck havoc on kharkiv and ukraine pleads for defence help. Spent cds has more peer. >> Ms of rubble and steel is all that's left of this hardware store in kharkiv. At least two people were killed and dozens injured in the latest russian airstrike targeting the eastern border city. [ Speaking Alternate Language ] >> There was panic everywhere this man says. Saturday lunch time, there were many people. [ Speaking Alternate Language ] >> The president now repeating his calls to allies to help bolster ukraine's air defence capabilities. Spent today I am announcing. >> In january 2023 canada committed to delivering ukraine at 400 million-dollar air defence system. 16 months later still has not left the united states. >> I think the western world should get some gods. I'm sorry for being this emotional but I see the people dying and kharkiv every day. >> In a statement the defence ministry pointed to delays in the american production of ups is known in canada has added an additional 76 million in funding to a poll aimed at bolstering ukraine's air defences. The attack it comes just weeks before a peace summit helping to end the 27 month long conflict. Assignment russia has yet to commit to attending. [ Speaking Alternate Language ] >> Who didn't says they've never refused peace talks but they must not be resumed on the grounds of what only one party wants. Ukraine has graded a 10-point proposal for peace and slowly gathered more international support over the last year. One of the biggest issues holding back previous peace negotiations is where to draw future borders. Neither side has been willing to make any concessions as russia looks to annex even more territory from the european nation. Colton ctv news ottawa. >> Akshay: police are investigating after a small plane crashed near squamish bc. Two people were reportedly onboard. Rcmp have received an automatic crash notification from a smart phone friday evening. Police say the crash is in a remote area, search and rescue crews along with the canadian forces joined rescue coronation sent in victoria. Asthma called impacted transportation safety board of canada has now been deployed to the scene but it is coordinating with police and the bc coroners service.

>>> Brace yourselves for possible travel disruptions this summer. 9000 workers with the canada border services agency has handed their union a strike mandate. The public service alliance of canada is seeking wages aligned with other law enforcement workers. At also calling for an equitable retirement regime. The union says workers will be in a legal strike physician next month, that is also when mediation is set to begin here he says a strike could cause significant disjunctions. >> Similar to what we saw in 2021 we saw lineups up to 10 hours, obviously a strike as a last resort we would like to see mediation work were looking for a fair contract. It was doubly it is an avenue to get there without having to go on strike. >> Akshay: the government says most front line workers would have to keep working because they are deemed essential. >>> In other news and internal evaluations is canada border intelligence program needs more tools and better training to fight back against illegal smuggling. The evaluation was conducted between march 21 and 2020. And says canada's border services agency did not have access to sufficient training, all the tools needed for its intelligence officers. The border intelligence program is responsible for collecting and analysing data onssues such as drug trafficking, immigration fraud, and human trafficking. From lifejacket to oxygen my. Lynx air is selling off everything in the hope of recouping some of its losses. Now defunct carrier officially set down operations three months ago. Going $186 million when it sought creditor protection. The company says its work that a deal with aviation copies abroad this out plane parts including seat, tires, and transponders. The calgary-based carrier is among several budget airlines forced to close the doors after struggling with financial pressures from the pandemic. >>> Public safety minister dominic leblanc is insisting that the government is doing everything it can to eliminate auto theft in canada. In an interview with ctv question period he said he hopes to see a significant reduction in crime after the government announced a series of new measures to tackle the problems. >> Obviously we want to reduce massively the number of vehicles being stolen. We want to reduce the number of violent incidents that canadians are potentially facing as people attempt to steal these vehicles. We are leaning and with partners in every jurisdiction to do that and we will continue, will add more resources if we need to to do what we can to really bring the number down. Everyone would like that zero vehicle stolen. We are doing everything we can to bring the number down. >> Akshay: the government's national action plan to combat although theft includes increased collaboration with international law enforcement a menace to the criminal code and new penalties theft. It has ranked canada as one of the top 10 sources for stolen vehicles in the world.

>>> And what that will take a break coming up robert nicki minaj booked on a concert. We have why she was detained at the airport. Ctv news channel. >> Announcer: if it happens here, or around the world. Trust ctv news channel to deliver. Live. Breaking, 20 for hours they download the ctv news app.(s (Dramatic music) (Cheering) It's odd how in an instant things can transform. Slipping out of balance into freefall. (The stock market is now down 23%). This is happening people. Where there are so few certainties... (laughing) Look around you. You deserve to know. as we navigate a future unknown. I'm glad I found stability amidst it all. Gold. Standing the test of time. With HelloFresh, get more out of your budget without compromising on quality or flavour. Delicious meals with fresh ingredients that save on food waste and trips to the grocery store. Order now at HelloFresh.ca Inez, you're using Head & Shoulders, right? Only when I see flakes. You should use it every wash! Otherwise , the flakes will come back! He's right you know. Is that Tiny Troy? There's no itchiness, dryness or flakes down here! I love Tiny Troy. Make Every Wash Count. At Pet Valu, we treat your pet like our pet. Well, Georgie, it's time for adult food. And there's a lot of great options to choo... too choose from. They grow up so fast. I know... I do this like ten times a day. Bladder leak underwearhas one job. I just want to feel protected! Especially for those sudden gush moments Always Discreet protects like no other. With a rapid dry core thatlocks in your heaviest gush quickly for up to zero leaks. Always Discreet— the protection we deserve! With fastsigns, signage that gets you noticed turns hot lots into homes. FastSigns. Make Your Statement. (Keys jingling, click of light switch) Your boss' name is Heather And she made you have an awful day Let me sing all your problems away Get started for free on eharmony. Must be 18 or older to join. Get who gets you. eharmony. >> Akshay: thank you for staying with us. Wrapper nicki minaj has been forced to bust on her concert in england after she was detained in the netherlands for having marijuana in her bag. Spent tell me again. >> The police officers told me we had to offload all the luggage and the search everything of your luggage speak of the artist posted this video on social media showing an airport employee telling her that police wanted to search all of her luggage. Dutch police have confirmed a 41-year-old american woman was being held for possession but did not confirm the name. Nicki minaj's concert is said to be rescheduled and tickets will be honoured.

>>> At least when he for people I get including multiple children after a massive fire at an amusement park and western india. Flames engulfed the building causing its roof to collapse before crews could control the fire. Searches are underway and officials expect the death toll to rise. The 90 was privately operated, and police say they will file a negligence case against the owner. >>> That U.S. is urging china to act with a strained after performed a series of military drills around taiwan. China conducted two days of wargames around the region, human lighting -- steam lighting attacks of bombers and ships. Taiwan condemn the drills as a great provocation. Beijing says the drills or punishment for comment made during the inauguration speech of taiwan's new president who called that michael chan has called a separate test. U.S. federal prosecutors are seeking to bar former U.S. president trump for making controversial statements in connection with a classified document case. Earlier this week trump camp claimed fbi agents who searches estate and 2022 were authorized to shoot him. He also claimed they were ready to take him out and play his family in danger. Federal lawyers say the comments pose a significant danger to law-enforcement agents taking part in prosecution. Prosecutors say trump's defence have objected to the motion. And today marks four years since the murder of george floyd at the hands of a minneapolis police officer. The 46 rolled killing in custody prompted widespread protest and calls for justice at summer. Now for minneapolis police officer derek is having a more than a 22 year service -- sentence after he was convicted of murdering him by kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes while he said he could not breathe. He also pleaded guilty in federal court of depriving floyd of his civil rights. >>> And some sad news to share. From the world of golf. Two time pga tour winner murray died this morning at the age of 30. 's death comes one day after he withdrew from the charge champion in texas citing illness. The details surrounding his death have not been released. Murray had dealt with out call depression and anxiety issues in the past but he turned things around and want the open in hawaii. This year. With that time for a break still had reaching for the top. We have a saskatchewan man story of how he climbed (Snickering) Hanging tree ( ) That's a dq Chicken Strip Basket! Oh look at those tasty dq chicken strips. And fries! Plus all the dips! Oh let's order one, right now! Dq. Happy Tastes Good. Our Enercare technicians are experts at heating and cooling. Water heating and water purification. We can help you with a range of affordable solutions to help your home run smoothly. Enercare Experts at home Did you know 80% of women struggle with hair damage? New Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioner with melting Pro-V pearls... Helps hair lock in moisture to repair up to 6 months of damage. Guaranteed or your money back! If you know, you know it's Pantene. Feeling sluggishor weighed down?Could be a sign that yourdigestive system isn't at its best. But a little Metamucilevery day can help. Metamucil psyllium fiber gels to trap and remove the wastethat weighs you down and also helpslower cholesterol and slows sugar absorption to promote healthyblood sugar levels. So you can feel lighter. Lighten up every daythe Metamucil way and try Metamucil Fibre +Collagen Peptides to help promotedigestive health and reduce joint pain. -Ahh... this thing isn't getting any better... -And it won't get better. It's a nail fungus infection. -On top of that, it looks gross! -and it can spread to other people. It's contagious. You need a prescription. Ask your doctor or foot care practitioner about prescription treatments that can be applied to the nail. She'll be coming ‘round the mountain when she comes. She'll be coming ‘round the mountain when she comes. She'll be coming ‘round the mountain. And the river. And the desert. And whatever types of terrain she can find out there. Yeehaw. The Ford Bronco family. Designed to take you here, there and home again. >> Akshay: thank you for staying with us. A saskatchewan man has reached new heights after recently platte -- climbing mount everest. Ctv's angela stewart has more from the incredible

track. >> Reporter: proudly holding the saskatchewan flag landry warnez reached the peak. >> I climbed itself is not that -- its iconic it has features you want find other mountains. >> Reporter: warnez made it to the summit of mount everest on may 12th at 5:30. It to track he has been conditioning for it from a young age. >> My parents had us going back and forth in the mountains in the rockies. Growing up I was in the mountains quite frugally. >> Reporter: it was not until a previous trip to nepal that climbing everest was something he was committed to. >> I had tracked from a small village in the mountains all the way to everest base camp and then standing there looking up at the mountain inspires a sense of adventure and challenge and then you at that point that I wanted to do it. >> Reporter: warnez left for nepal on march tween ninth and his journey to the top began may 8th. But not be for partial climbs of mount everest before. >> You cannot go all the way up your first time your body has to get used to the altitude. Seeded one rotation about halfway up the mountain to camp three and then you come back then spent conditions were treacherous at times. >> From camp fort to the summit the conditions were not great it was blizzard and, you leave at 8:00 pm so it's page black the majority of the climb. >> Oxygen was it sometimes depletes. Making the climb even harder. >> You are using supplemental oxygen, that you carry with you. You are not completely exposed. To the low auction conditions. It's still pretty top. >> Reporter: when now having completed the world's tallest mountain warnez hopes to conquer mount robson one of the most prominent summits in the canadian rockies. Angela stewart ctv news regina. >> Akshay: as we had to a break fort frances was at ron's a lytics dating to get a symbolic a kick off to a soccer match at the vatican hosted wealth jones day festival. The pope who was known to be a soccer fan gave the bank -- a gentle touch before watching the action unfold. He greeted children representing more than 100 countries, encouraging thousands in a stadium to shake hands in the gesture of peace. Thank you for watching ctv news channel. [ ] ( ) You're just too good to be true Can't take my eyes Off of you ( ) Michelob Ultra. [Ambient Sounds] [Ambient Sounds] [Ambient Sounds] [Silence] This is her why. What's yours? Discover the science behind managing weight at truthaboutweight.ca. Stop losing sleep on your period. Always night pads are designed to give you a perfect night sleep so you can do your sprawl across white sheets thing, while Always night pads, with a two times larger back, do their up to 10 hours of protection thing. Do your sleep thing. Always. Ego, the #1 rated brand in cordless outdoor power, brings you the ego power+ string trimmer with powerload technology. Feed the line, push the button and get back to work. Find an ego retailer near you. ( ) In here... you can expect to find... crystal clear audio... expansive display space... endless entertainment... and more comfort for everyone... But even with all that... we still left room... for all the unpredictability... spontaneity.. and unexpected things... you'll find out here... Jeep. Grand Cherokee. The most awarded suv ever. ( ) Our family's growing. We're looking for a little bigger place for us... ( ) and this is our third Mattamy property. Homes... made for the real you. ( ) Oh Canada!! their time has come Argentina have done it! One more Messi moment! Beyond glorious!

Messi magic once again This is it...the stage is set That's what they came for!!

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts