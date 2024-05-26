CTVN - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #5

>>> And what that will take a break coming up robert nicki minaj booked on a concert. We have why she was detained at the airport. Ctv news channel. >> Announcer: if it happens here, or around the world. Trust ctv news channel to deliver. Live. Breaking, 20 for hours they download the ctv news app.(s (Snickering) Hanging tree Gnarly! Back in my day, I used to call this the 180 Spice Bomb. Watch this. (Grunt, thud, car horn honking) That was awesome! Oh, f... Fix Auto! The first words that should come to mind after an accident. ( ) Ooooo! ( ) (Bip) OoOooo! ( ) Ooooo! —Ooooo! —Ooooo! —Ooooo... Have a little boooooost. ( ) If you think EVs have about as much personality as a toaster, we don't blame you. That's why we didn't make just any EVs. We made an ev so powerful, it can charge another ev. ( ) And an ev with a mode that does this. ( ) The only ev that's a Mustang. The only ev that's an f150. ( ) ( ) Make room for variety. Say goodbye to tired, uninspired recipes. Say hello to new meal ideas that everyone will love. HelloFresh, refresh your recipe routine. ( ) Our family's growing. We're looking for a little bigger place for us... ( ) and this is our third Mattamy property. Homes... made for the real you. ( ) Money is a thing. You're told to make money, invest money, save money. While others are encouraging you to spend your money. You might even be planning your money ...based on someone else's plan. Maybe it's time to do things...differently. And get obsessed over something other than money. Like building a path based on what's important to you. ( ) we understand money's a thing, but it's not everything. Edward Jones. We do money differently. >> Akshay: thank you for staying with us. Wrapper nicki minaj has been forced to bust on her concert in england after she was detained in the netherlands for having marijuana in her bag. Spent tell me again. >> The police officers told me we had to offload all the luggage and the search everything of your luggage speak of the artist posted this video on social media showing an airport employee telling her that police wanted to search all of her luggage. Dutch police have confirmed a 41-year-old american woman was being held for possession but did not confirm the name. Nicki minaj's concert is said to be rescheduled and tickets will be honoured.

>>> At least when he for people I get including multiple children after a massive fire at an amusement park and western india. Flames engulfed the building causing its roof to collapse before crews could control the fire. Searches are underway and officials expect the death toll to rise. The 90 was privately operated, and police say they will file a negligence case against the owner. >>> That U.S. is urging china to act with a strained after performed a series of military drills around taiwan. China conducted two days of wargames around the region, human lighting -- steam lighting attacks of bombers and ships. Taiwan condemn the drills as a great provocation. Beijing says the drills or punishment for comment made during the inauguration speech of taiwan's new president who called that michael chan has called a separate test. U.S. federal prosecutors are seeking to bar former U.S. president trump for making controversial statements in connection with a classified document case. Earlier this week trump camp claimed fbi agents who searches estate and 2022 were authorized to shoot him. He also claimed they were ready to take him out and play his family in danger. Federal lawyers say the comments pose a significant danger to law-enforcement agents taking part in prosecution. Prosecutors say trump's defence have objected to the motion. And today marks four years since the murder of george floyd at the hands of a minneapolis police officer. The 46 rolled killing in custody prompted widespread protest and calls for justice at summer. Now for minneapolis police officer derek is having a more than a 22 year service -- sentence after he was convicted of murdering him by kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes while he said he could not breathe. He also pleaded guilty in federal court of depriving floyd of his civil rights. >>> And some sad news to share. From the world of golf. Two time pga tour winner murray died this morning at the age of 30. 's death comes one day after he withdrew from the charge champion in texas citing illness. The details surrounding his death have not been released. Murray had dealt with out call depression and anxiety issues in the past but he turned things around and want the open in hawaii. This year. With that time for a break still had reaching for the top. We have a saskatchewan man story of how he climbed

track. >> Reporter: proudly holding the saskatchewan flag landry warnez reached the peak. >> I climbed itself is not that -- its iconic it has features you want find other mountains. >> Reporter: warnez made it to the summit of mount everest on may 12th at 5:30. It to track he has been conditioning for it from a young age. >> My parents had us going back and forth in the mountains in the rockies. Growing up I was in the mountains quite frugally. >> Reporter: it was not until a previous trip to nepal that climbing everest was something he was committed to. >> I had tracked from a small village in the mountains all the way to everest base camp and then standing there looking up at the mountain inspires a sense of adventure and challenge and then you at that point that I wanted to do it. >> Reporter: warnez left for nepal on march tween ninth and his journey to the top began may 8th. But not be for partial climbs of mount everest before. >> You cannot go all the way up your first time your body has to get used to the altitude. Seeded one rotation about halfway up the mountain to camp three and then you come back then spent conditions were treacherous at times. >> From camp fort to the summit the conditions were not great it was blizzard and, you leave at 8:00 pm so it's page black the majority of the climb. >> Oxygen was it sometimes depletes. Making the climb even harder. >> You are using supplemental oxygen, that you carry with you. You are not completely exposed. To the low auction conditions. It's still pretty top. >> Reporter: when now having completed the world's tallest mountain warnez hopes to conquer mount robson one of the most prominent summits in the canadian rockies. Angela stewart ctv news regina. >> Akshay: as we had to a break fort frances was at ron's a lytics dating to get a symbolic a kick off to a soccer match at the vatican hosted wealth jones day festival. The pope who was known to be a soccer fan gave the bank -- a gentle touch before watching the action unfold. He greeted children representing more than 100 countries, encouraging thousands in a stadium to shake hands in the gesture of peace. Thank you for watching ctv news channel.

(Cheering) (Roar) Rhaenyra: We don't choose our destiny. It chooses us.

>> Heather: tonight, a hero's homecoming from france to canada. >> Heather: an unknown soldier returns to newfoundland soil. A sombre ceremony more than 100 years after the first world war. >> It is a story of heroism and sacrifice. >> Heather: calls for more intelligence training and tools at canada's borders. >>> Facing an endless barrage, ukraine's air defences with dwindling as zelenskyy urges global support. >> The world has to wake up because we're going to lose. >>: plus the gnome homes creating a friendly neighborhood. >> It was about making other people happy, especially children. >> Heather: making magic and maintaining it one little door at a time. >> Hello! >> Announcer: "ctv national news" with heather butts. >> Heather: good evening. A historic homecoming for a newfoundland soldier who went off to war more than a century ago but fell in battle and was buried in a french cemetery. A powerful ceremony in france where hundreds of men from the newfoundland regiment were killed during the first world war. The remains then transferred to the canadian government. Ctv's garrett barry has been following the unknown soldier's repatriation. >> Reporter: one of newfoundland's lost soldiers is finally home tonight. A long journeyed capped off by a final chapter that started this morning at beaumont-hamel. Under blue skies,nadian soldiers took one of their own in their arms. Right behind the casket, a hug between premier andrew furey and his young son, serving as the official next of kin >> Knowing that somebody's father, somebody's mother didn't know where this person was is overwhelming. To be there with my son, I feel the weight of being premier and a father at the same time. >> Reporter: by hearse, by plane, and then by fighter jet escort, the unknown soldier was carried home. Waiting to witness his return, dozens lined the streets of st. John's for the procession through the city. >> It's probably one of the most important event in the last 100 years for our province. And to see that the people of newfoundland are supporting us, supporting our boys, is amazing. >> Reporter: beaumont-hamel is home to a devastating chapter in newfoundland's pre-canadian history. Within mere minutes on july 1st, 1916, hundreds of young men were killed and injured after they were ordered over the top by the british commanders. The big push into german machine gun fire. [ Speaking French ] >> Reporter: newfoundland is part of beaumont-hamel, says the mayor of the small french town. We are forever linked. This unknown soldier represents all newfoundlanders who fought and died in the first world war. This soldier's final resting place will be here, a renovated national war memorial in downtown st. John's. A sorryceremony will be held on july 1st, newfoundland and labrador's memorial day. >> Heather: that will be another sombre day. Thank you.

>>> With the backdrop of a looming strike at canada's border agency, there are growing calls for better intelligence training and tracking. A recent evaluation of the program monitoring a range of threats from gun smuggling to human trafficking highlights gaps in the system. Ctv's tony grace has more. >> Reporter: batches of chemicals that could have become 2 million doses of fentanyl. And 25 million doses of ectasy. Both considered intelligence wins at canada's borders in a report calling for improved training and tools. >> It provides an important insight into a hidden part of the work of canada border services agency. >> Reporter: an internal review made public this month found insufficient access to intelligence training for officers and analysts, calling it one of the major challenges that could pose risk to the agencies. With new recruits often working seven months or more without formal intelligence training. >> Cbsa has been struggling since its creation to transform it into what is often called an intelligence-led organization. >> Reporter: and that's critical because of a growing focus on spotting national security threats. Including from the trove of data online that can be open sourced but isn't always sewn together. The report recommending better technology on that front. >> It's a combination of taking raw data, using artificial intelligence, using human analytical capabilities to come up with an intelligence picture. >> Reporter: just this week, the cbsa underscored the need in their bid to crack down on auto theft and sharpen their watch on what's leaving the country. >> We're now looking at things being exported as well. >> Reporter: as a result of this report, the cbsa is reviewing its training standards, certifying it's own instructors, identifying data gaps and new technology to help, and mapping out a new way to measure goals and outcomes. >> The key message that comes out is that the intelligence capabilities that cbsa needs are not really at that point that they are required to be. >> Reporter: what the agency didn't attach to its plan is a timeline. And tonight the union representing border workers, which could strike next month, tells me what they really need are another two to three thousand staff for all areas of their work. And assurances that new technology will compliment workers, not replace them. >> Heather: tony, thank you.

>>> Ukraine's president is tonight urging world leaders to supply more air defence protection following a deadly russian strike in kharkiv. The renewed ask comes well over a year after canada promised a system to help with that very defence. It still hasn't arrived. Colton praill reports. >> Reporter: two employees of this mangled hardware store are the latest victims of russia's deadly aerial assault on kharkiv. Dozens were injured today in multiple missile strikes, targeting residential and commercial areas of the eastern border city. [Speaking Alternative Language] >> Reporter: president volodymyr zelenskyy calling on allies to help bolster ukraine's air defence capabilities. >> Today I am announcing... >> Reporter: in january 2023, canada committed to delivering ukraine a $400 million surface to air missile system. 16 months later, it still hasn't left the united states. >> The western world should get some guts. I'm sorry for being this emotional, but I just see the people die in kharkiv every day. >> Reporter: in a statement, the defence ministry pointed to american production delays. Instead highlighting a recent $76 million contribution to a fund aimed at bolstering ukraine's air defences. The attack comes just weeks before a peace summit. Ukraine has created a ten-point proposal for peace that has slowly gathered more international support over the past year as allies push for negotiations to resume. >> They don't want to be seen as pro-russia, but at the same time they don't want to have an endless funnel of funds and resources and seeing ongoing war at europe's borders. >> Reporter: putin says they've never refused peace talks, but they must not be resumed on the grounds of what only one party wants. An american proposal to use frozen russian assets to finance ukraine's defence gained more traction at a g7 finance ministers meeting in italy today. Russia has pushed back heavily against the idea, even threatening legal action. The final decision is expected next month. Heather. >> Heather: colton praill in ottawa.

>>> Toronto police are searching for multiple suspects who opened fire at a jewish girls school. >> One of the questions that I'm sure people are asking is if this is a hate crime. Is this a terrorist act. It's too early in the investigation to say. >> Heather: investigators believe the shooting happened just before 5:00 A.M. by more than one person travelling in a dark-coloured vehicle. There will now be an increased police presence in the north york neighborhood. >>> More than 24 hours after the university of toronto issued a trespass notice to pro-palestinian protesters, the encampment still stands. Tensions remain high at many of the country's leading universities with a growing riff between the student body and the schools. Ctv's kamil karamali reports. >> Reporter: not willing to go quietly, protesters of the university of toronto's pro-palestinian encampment continue to march forward, despite a looming deadline to dismantle the tents by monday morning or face legal action. >> It has definitely strengthened the resolve. We do not plan to leave. >> Reporter: it was on friday afternoon, special constables handed out trespass notices. And while the situation continues to escalate here, other post-secondary institutes across canada are also seeing a growing divide in negotiations between the school and its student protesters. Mcgill university in montreal had two failed legal bids. No end in sight either for protests at the university of british columbia. >> We are staying strong. >> Reporter: while the university of quebec in montreal filed an injunction this week, with a judge set to make a decision on monday. The university of alberta called in law enforcement earlier this month, now facing backlash. Faculty members passing a vote of nonconfidence against the school's president amid calls for him to resign. But at least one school seems to have found a successful outcome. Mcmaster university in hamilton says it's come to an agreement to end the encampment by agreeing to disclose its investments and making up to $200,000 available annually for palestinians and other students. At u of t, growing concerns among some jewish student groups. >> We're hearing from jewish students at the u of t and all across the province who are experiencing increased anti-semitism. >> Reporter: but these protesters promise only peace, with the focus on sunday on one final hail mary, a meeting between the two sides set for tomorrow evening. >> Heather: and in the middle east today, attacks in gaza with dozens more killed according to palestinian health officials. This just a day after the u.n.'s top court ordered an end to israel's military operation in rafah. Ctv's jeremie charron takes a closer look tonight at why the ruling may not have the direct impact many are hoping for. >> Reporter: bodies carried away in bags. Israeli strikes in the enclave have killed more than 40 people today according to palestinian health officials. [Speaking Alternative Language] >> Reporter: we were sitting peacefully and boom, a missile from a drone. This man says. The israeli defence force pressing on, despite a new order from the international court of justice for a ceasefire in the city of rafah. [Speaking Alternative Language] >> Reporter: we want the operation to stop completely, this man says. We want a final ceasefire. Israel has condemn the the ruling, saying it has the right to defend itself against hamas. It isn't the first attempt the court has made to pressure the israelis to pull back. Instead, they pushed ahead with their operations. >> Israel's argument is that this is a defensive war. It was something brought on israel. That there was a ceasefire on october 6th, and this is not a war of choice but this is something necessary to ensure the safety of its population. >> Reporter: and the real challenge for the world court is enforcement. >> What would need to happen would be that the icj would need to refer their ruling to the U.N. security council, which would then need to vote in favour of forcing israel to stop this invasion. >> Reporter: while the security council could enforce the order, it's highly unlikely the ruling would be voted through with the U.S. having veto power. >> It's up to states, but it's also up to global civil society to take the ruling and then to try and implement political gains in terms of pressuring other countries to force israel to comply by the rules. >> Reporter: that pressure could be felt during ceasefire and hostage release negotiations, which are now expected to presume next week led by qatary

