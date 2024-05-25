CTVN - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #23

>>> An internal evaluation says canada's border intelligence program needs more tools and better training to fight back against illegal smuggling. It was conducted between march 2021 and march of 22. It says canada border services agency did not have canadians so sufficient training or the tools needed for its intelligence officers. The border intelligence program is responsible for collecting and analyzing data on issues like drug trafficking, immigration, fraud, and human trafficking >>> Brace yourself for possible travel disruptions this summer. The unions representing roughly 9,000 canada border services agency workers have voted in favour of strike action that could come as early as next month. We have the details. >> Canadians plans for a summer trip abroad could hit a road block. Canada border services agency workers handed their unions a strike mandate a movement supported by 96% of members who voted. >> I could see people being frustrated, up set, annoyed. All of those things. It is not something that we want either. >> Reporter: cbsa employees are posted at airports marine ports but also work at intelligence officers investigators.

case against defendant such as dollarama, seq and metro. So this is the dollarama bag that was filed in court as evidence. He says these stores sell bags that they advertise as recyclable when in fact, they aren't. That was very, very clear. You cannot make a false or fraudulent claim in this case, in our view, the flame, the claims are. >> Clearly a manifestly wrong, false and fraudulent and misleading. While the bags are reusable, many people ctv spoke to say they're surprised they can't be recycled. This is just for emergency and I don't have any bag. So it's keeping using and using using it all the time. When I buy a bag like this, I just reuse it as long as I can until it rips. >> But I always thought it was recyclable. Do. I would just toss in recycling. Ukraine says according to one of the biggest for cycling facilities in quebec tree centris. >> These plastic bags cannot be recycled in quebec or even in canada. If you try to stretch, it does not stretch its rigid and therefor goes in the garbage, not in the recycling bin. Several of the companies mentioned, including dollarama tells ctv news they will not be commenting on the subject because of the ongoing legal procedure. Any quebec or who bought a bag from april 16th. 2019 in till now is still eligible to join the class action. Olivia o'malley, ctv news. Well, facing discontent from shoppers over soaring grocery prices. The parent company's up. >> Loblaws and sobeys or under investigation by canada's competition bureau for alleged anti-competitive behaviour. Ctv's paul hollingsworth with the details. >> Canada's grocery giants sobeys and loblaws already facing scrutiny over rising food prices are now on the receiving end of an investigation launched by the competition bureau of canada. Anytime you're being investigated by the competition bureau, something serious is happening because they don't get involved all that often. And in fact, I think is a fairly novel case. Both grocery chains are accused of using property controls to limit competition in the retail grocery sector. A lack of competition is directly linked to the high price of food. Plenty try to control geography. >> As a retailer well and you're suppressing competition access access to food, affordable food becomes an issue for a lot of people. Sobeys owner empire called the investigation unlawful law professor wayne mackay says this case will resonate with millions of canadians who are struggling with the high cost of groceries. That's one of the things the competition bureau has to look at. They have to come do it independently. >> They're not be overly influenced by political or public opinion. >> But at the end of the day, they can decide is this, there is, is not proper competitive activity. Wayne mackay thinks the competition bureau has enough of a case to pursue this in the short term and long term. He says it's possible this could go down a path. The results in increased competition and more affordable food prices. >> Paul hollingsworth, ctv news. >> Well, summer is almost here for many. It's time for some fun in the sun. And this year, a new survey showing that despite the economic pressures, the majority of canadians are going to travel. >> We've decided to do camping excursions. You definitely want to stow like have a little bit of a fun life living. >> They're going to travel just not as far camping remains popular mall, most canadians heading out on vacation this season. More than three-quarters of them are saying that they're going to be short trips staying in the country. But $2500 in total. Day trips are expected to be popular as well. >> Legislation that classifies to abortion drugs as controlled and dangerous substances has passed. A law in louisiana will have more on that now. >> Ctv news channel.

>> Roger: legislation that classifies two commonly used abortion pills are now drubs substances has been signed into law by louisiana's govern. The first of its kind bill affects two drugs which are the most common methods of abortion in the U.S. pro ponts of the measure says that drugs have other healthcare uses and changing the class fiction could make them harder to prescribe. >>> Federal prosecutors are seeking to bar donald trump from making controversial statements over the classified documents case. This week donald trump claimed that the fbi agents who searched the mar-a-lago estate were quote authorized to shoot me and were locked and loaded. Ready to take me out and put my family in danger. Federal lawyers say comments had like those pose a significant and imminent deigning tore law enforcement agents taking part in the prosecution. According to prosecutors, trump's defence team has objected to the motion.

>>> The united nations top court has ordered israel to stop its military operation in rafah. >> It has not sufficiently addressed and dispelled the concern raised by its military offensive in a rafah. >> The international court of justice ruled friday that the operation in rafah would worsen the already humanitarian crisis in gaza. Israel has already begun a limited operation in the city and seized control of its border with egypt. The court also ordered israel to open the vital crossing to the flow of aid. Israel is condemning the ruling says it has the right defend itself against hamas. >> World leaders saying hamas needs to put its arms down. It is -- israel's argument is that it is a defensive war. If something was brought on israel that it was a ceasefire on october 6th and this is not a work choice, be you this is something necessary to ensure the safety of the population. >> This is the third time the court has ordered israel to pull back and address the humanitarian crisis in gaza. >>> Israel has repeatedly dismissed any accusations of genocide. Rulings by the icj are final, but the court does not have a mechanism to enforce them. >>> Egypt has agreed to send aid trucks to gaza, but getting through that crossing at rafah is the big issue. Egyptian officials have voiced concerns about the mounting violence near the main border crossing into gaza. The humanitarian aid and food supplies have been depleted over the last few weeks >>> At mcgill university in montreal pro-palestinian protesters remain camped out on the city's downtown campus despite effort to have them removed. The group has faced down pours and blistering heat. Even two failed legal bids in their four-week campus protest. Quebec's minister of higher education calls their continues presence at mcgill an affront to the rule of law. She says the encampment should be dismantled saying the private lands are not an appropriate place for the pro-palestinian protests. [ ] >> Coming up, this is wonderful news. Another endangered whale has been spotted. This time near saint john harbour. More after the break [ ]

>>> Roger: this comes after siting of the animals in northern new brunswick. It caused a temporary pause for the fishermen in the area. >> Reporter: a recent video sent to the department of fishery the and oceans caught the rare and endangered right whale making a visit to the port city. >> In this particular video, the animal was near the digby ferry terminal. >> Reporter: kim davies is a professor. She admits that seeing any whale and one of the right whale that close to shore is unusual. >> Every time a right whale is around industrial activities especially ships it's a reason to be on extra alert. >> Reporter: wednesday dfo had a closure notice warning fishers to remove all gear in the area by 5 P.M. tomorrow. Austin is a former fishermen and says ropeless gear could ensure fishers could do their work during the season without posing a risk. >> It is collected into the cages and remains on the bottom until you sail overtop of it and lower in a transdueser into the water. You fish it. And there is no danger for whale entanglement. >> Reporter: in a year that has already been tough for the declining population, kim elmslei it is important for anyone to be wary of the large mammals mammals. >> We had sever calfs die. It started off with an entangled whale in waters and then a carcass, a half of a whale that was found off of nova scotia. >> Reporter: in she says anyone who sees a right whale be on shore or ocean to contact dfo. Ctv news, saint john. >> Some americans may find themselves going buggy. It is a historic one. Two broods of the insect are emerging this year. Joy malbon has all of the details. >> Reporter: hear that? That's the sound of millions no trillions of red eye bugs buzzing all over the southern U.S. they have taken over sarah's back yard in georgia. >> No, I really wasn't prepared because I've never seen this before. This is my first invasion. >> Reporter: and emerging this year two broods of insects hatching at the same time. In states some are calling it -- a there are massive loud bugs that fly everywhere. >> Reporter: last time that happened, thomas jefferson was president and in that swarm of red eyes they are spotting rare blue eyed insects. A mutation described as one in a million. >> It is like fighting that needle in a hey stack. You spot the blue ones. They stand out. It is quite rare and it is fun to find. >> Reporter: scientists will tell you that high pitch sound like the roar of a jack hammer are the males just looking for love. So, yeah, it gets loud. >> Males attract females. They mate. The males pretty much then die. The females go find a tree limb that they can lay their eggs in. >> Reporter: in the carolinas this chorus was so deafening that people called 9-1-1 to complain. >> To put a perspective on that when jets are flying into chicago airport the insects around there will drown out the jets. >> Reporter: there are apps to track them and zoo animals find they are a tasty snack. Even humans like to fry up a little crunchy kri seen. >> I like to tell people if it is coming from a new articles kitchen even if it is bizarre it will be tasty. >> Reporter: above ground the bug ease life isn't long and a double brood won't be back until 2037. Ctv news, washington. >> Roger: and as we head to break, a new airline is allowing dogs to ditch the kennal and fly first class. Bag air new york to L.A. now if you want to fly with your pooch so brace yourself. One way one person ticket and one dog international flights 8 grand U.S. save your pennies. You're watching ctv news channel. Top stories are next [ ]

[ ]

And it is spectacular!! [ ] >> It wasn't a family that wasn't touched by this war and I think all the families in newfoundland will find this very poignant. >> Roger: an unknown newfoundland soldier is coming home more than 100 years after making the ultimate sacrifice. In world war i. >> Yesterday was smoky. >> Roger: a forest fire has crept within three kilometres of a northern ontario town. >>> And the superior court of québec has authorized a class action lawsuit over reusable plastic bags sold at some stores. You're watching ctv news channel. I'm roger peterson. Thank you very much for joining us. >>> The remains of an unknown world war I soldier are returning home to newfoundland today. Members of canada's delegation honoured to be part of this important final journey. [ Bagpipes ] the soldier will be buried at the province's newly created tomb of the unknown soldier. His casket will land in st. John's later today and will lie in state at the confederation building from june 28th to the 30th. >> 12,000 newfoundlanders went overseas. There wasn't a family in newfoundland that wasn't touched by this war and I think all the families in newfoundland will find this very poignant and the ultimate sacrifice in any war is the death of a soldier so again, bringing home one of our fallen is going to be very poignant for the soldiers we're seeing in the pictures today because to wear the uniform comes with extreme sacrifice and obligations and so this is meaningful on so many different levels. >> Roger: a solemn reburial ceremony will be held on july 1st, canada day, but also the anniversary of the battle where hundreds of newfoundlanders gave their lives in 1960.

>>> Residents in cobalt, ontario, are dealing with a forest fire that has crept within three kilometres of the northern ontario community. Ctv's eric taschner has details. >> Reporter: north bay 5 is the name of the current largest forest fire burning in northeastern ontario. Mnrf officials say it started late in the evening thursday. It's roughly 134 hectares in size, located near the eastern shore of kerr lake. A helicopter continues to dump buckets of water on hot spots. >> By no means out, completely out. >> Reporter: three fire range crews are on the ground tackling the blaze with five additional crews on the way. >> It was yesterday, it was a lot more smoky and the fire paver was more intense. We ask that individuals maybe look into fire smart, the fire smart program which is ways what you can do to help when forest fire is encroaching on your property. >> Reporter: several local firefighters from neighboring municipalities have been assisting the mnrf crews. >> Our guys have pulled out and they're on standby and they may get called again depending on what's happening out there. >> Reporter: a water bomber is on standby if required. No evacuations are in place for coleman township or the neighboring town of cobalt and kerr lake road has been closed tilt. At this time. >> We just ask individuals remain clear from the area to ensure the safety. >> Reporter: both coleman township and the town of cobalt, along with several neighboring municipalities, are now under a fire ban until further notice. >> Let's really be careful with fires. >> Reporter: eric taschner, ctv news, coleman township. >> Roger: the united nations top court has ordered israel to immediately halt its controversial military operation in gaza's southern city of rafah. >> This was not sufficiently addressed and disspelled the concern raised by the citizens. >> Roger: the international court of justice ruled friday the operation into rafah would worsen the already disastrous humanitarian crisis in gaza. Israel has already begun a limited operation in the city and seized control of its border with egypt. The court also ordered israel to open the vital crossing to allow for the flow of aid. Israel has condemned the ruling, saying it simply has the right to defend itself against hamas. >> The world leaders are saying hamas needs to put its arms down. Hamas needs to leave. But hamas is not going to leave just by having sent it a notice of eviction. This is a defensive war. If something was brought on israel, that it was a ceasefire on october 6th and this is not a war of choice but this is something necessary to ensure the safety of its population. >> Roger: this is the third time the court has ordered israel to pull back and address the humanitarian crisis in gaza. Israel has repeatedly dismissed accusations of genocide. Rulings by the icj are final and binding but the court does not have a mechanism to actually enforce them.

